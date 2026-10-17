Pedro Neto's benefit: Chelsea rise to 4th place with an important away win

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Pedro Neto's benefit: Chelsea rise to 4th place with an important away win

In one of the central matches of the 7th round of the English Premier League held in Liverpool, London club Chelsea secured a confident 2-0 away victory over Everton.

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, who became the hero of the match, scored two precise shots at the start of the second half and in the final minute of the game, securing three valuable points for his team.

Chelsea's away dominance and Neto's two strikes

The key moments that decided the fate of the match unfolded as follows:

  • Quick goal in the second half: Right after returning from the break, the Londoners launched a fast attack, and in the 46th minute, Pedro Neto opened the scoring, stunning the hosts;

  • The final blow in the 90th minute: As Everton pushed forward to equalize, in the 90th minute, Neto once again breached Pickford's goal on a counter-attack, celebrating his brace and putting the final nail in the coffin.

EPL. Round 7

«Everton» — «Chelsea» 0:2

Goals: Neto (46, 90).

  • «Everton»: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Röhl, Armstrong, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

  • «Chelsea»: Martínez, Lacroix, Acheampong, Colwill, Hato, Neto, Palmer, Caicedo, Henderson, Rogers, João Pedro.

Standings situation: Jumping into the top four

This success significantly changed the situation in the league table:

  • Chelsea's position: Bringing their points tally to 13 after the away win, Enzo Maresca's side climbed to 4th place in the Premier League table, moving closer to the title race and the Champions League zone;

  • Everton left behind: The defeated hosts remained in 6th place with 10 points.

ChelseaEvertonPedro NetoEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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