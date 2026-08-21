Stars left out of Alonso’s plans: Chelsea lose faith in two strikers

Chelsea forwards Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson have joined the group of players training separately from the first team. This could indicate that head coach Xabi Alonsodoes not consider them first-team players in his plans for the new season.

1. Alonso wants to trim the squad

Chelsea will not compete in European competitions next season. As a result, Alonso plans to work with a smaller squad.

Some positions are overcrowded. In particular, competition for the centre-forward role is extremely high.

In this position, Alonso plans to rely on players such as:

João Pedro ;

Danny Welbeck

among others.

2. Delap and Jackson in the “separate group”

According to The Telegraph, 12 Chelsea players have been training separately from the first team for several days.

Delap and Jackson are among them.

Interestingly, the players still have access to the first-team facilities. They have not been moved to the academy building at the Cobham training base.

3. Chelsea could sell two forwards

The club is reportedly ready to consider offers for both players.

Liam Delapis attracting interest from Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Nicolas Jackson could move to Aston Villa and work with Unai Emery again, according to reports.

4. Is the “bomb squad” tradition continuing?

Chelsea previously formed a group of players excluded from the main plans, known as the “bomb squad” . It included players such as Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling.

Now, the fact that Delap and Jackson are also training with this group suggests that their futures at Chelsea are seriously in doubt.

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