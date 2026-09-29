The most anticipated and dangerous storm in world football has officially begun: an independent commission has officially confirmed that English Premier League giant “Manchester City” has violated numerous financial regulations. The club, which has monopolized English football in recent years, now faces the severest and most catastrophic punishment in its history. Although the exact sanctions have not yet been disclosed, the “Citizens” are preparing to appeal the commission's decision, which will delay the final verdict for some time.

However, an unprecedented potential punishment scenario is being discussed in English club corridors. According to The Touchline, a former executive of one of the Premier League clubs revealed that “City” might not be relegated to a lower division, but could instead be regularly docked 20–25 points at the start of each season for a period of 3 to 5 years. If this precedent is implemented, qualifying for the Champions League will become an absolute impossibility for the club.

“Confirmation of Charges, 5-Year Disqualification, and a 25-Point Debt”: 5 Key Points of the Scandal

The most important official evidence regarding the financial case and potential penalties against “Manchester City”:

Financial violations officially proven: An independent commission officially confirmed that “Manchester City” has violated numerous financial rules;

The “Minus 20–25 Points” Scenario: While keeping the team in the Premier League, a penalty of 20–25 points at the start of each season could be imposed for 3 to 5 consecutive years;

Risk of missing out on European competitions: Starting every year with a points deficit would deprive the club not only of the title race, but also of a UEFA Champions League spot;

“The Citizens” will not surrender: “Manchester City” is preparing to file an appeal against the decision to higher judicial authorities;

Prolongation and stalling of the process: As a result of legal appeals, the actual enforcement of the punishment is expected to be delayed by several more months.

“Manchester City” Case: Classification of Expected Penalty Scenarios in the EPL

A comparison of potential sanctions being considered within the independent commission and expert circles:

Penalty Options Under Consideration Practical Appearance and Conditions Potential Consequences for the Club and EPL Long-term regular point deduction Deduction of 20–25 points each season for 3–5 years Missing out on the Champions League, hundreds of millions of euros in financial crisis annually One-time record point penalty Deducting 40–50 points starting from the current or next season Writing off the club's season and the risk of relegation to the Championship Banishment to a lower division (Relegation) Direct relegation from the Premier League to the Championship or League One Departure of all star players and the head coach from the team Club's defense strategy Appeal against the independent commission to higher judicial authorities Dragging out the case to the maximum extent and achieving mitigation of sanctions

Football and Financial Expertise: Why is a 5-Year Penalty Worse Than Relegation?

Conclusions from sports lawyers, football insiders, and economists:

“Not a one-time death, but a five-year torture”: If the club were relegated to the Championship, it could return as champions within 1 year; however, starting every season with -25 points means continuously paralyzing the team for 5 years; under such conditions, neither Erling Haaland nor any other superstar will stay at the club, as not playing in the Champions League would severely damage their careers;

“The EPL in a bid to save its brand”: The Premier League does not want to completely banish “City” from the league, because the club's global broadcasting and sponsorship contracts benefit the entire EPL marketing; by regularly deducting points, league management both shows that “justice has been served” and minimizes commercial losses;

Appeal war and legal deadlines: “Manchester City” has an army of the world's most expensive lawyers; by filing an appeal, the club can drag out the court process for another year and attempt to replace the point deductions with certain agreements or massive financial fines.

Do you think that if “Manchester City” is punished with a deduction of 20–25 points every season, justice will have been served, or should the club be directly relegated for such massive financial fraud? Can the “Citizens” once again escape punishment through an appeal? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the most sensational trial in English football with all fans!