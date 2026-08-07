Liam Delap should leave Chelsea for Everton this summer

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Liam Delap should leave Chelsea for Everton this summer

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has been advised to move to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window to restart his career. According to former Everton scout Brian King, a move to the Merseyside club would be ideal for the 23-year-old and could help him begin a new chapter in his career. Goal.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com and The Athletic, Chelsea are planning to reduce the number of players in their attacking ranks this summer. With Danny Welbeck expected to join the team and João Pedro reportedly set to sign a new contract, Delap has become one of the leading candidates to be sold.

The London club aim to recoup most of the £30 million they paid for the player when signing him from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2025. Competition is also intensifying with forwards such as Nicolas Jackson (£65 million) and Marc Guiu (£25 million already at the club).

Following in Romelu Lukaku's footsteps

Former Everton scout Brian King believes Liam Delap could follow the successful path once taken by Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker scored 87 goals in 166 appearances for Everton and became the club's leading goalscorer in the Premier League era.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brian King said: "If I were Delap and received an offer from Everton, I would accept it immediately. Lukaku made his name there too, and it was a fantastic route that opened major doors for him."

King recalled Lukaku's performances at a tournament in La Manga as a youngster, particularly praising his physical strength and precise left-footed finishing. The expert believes that if Delap has the opportunity to join Everton, even on a one-year loan, he should not let it pass up.

Chelsea's plans to reduce their attacking options are creating a favorable opportunity for Everton. The Goodison Park club is expected to step up negotiations to sign the young striker.

Liam DelapChelseaEvertonRomelu LukakuTransfers
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