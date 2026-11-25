Lille vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Lille vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lille starting lineup: 1. Ozer B., 38. Goffi M., 3. Ngoy N., 4. Alexsandro, 24. Verdonk C., 17. Mukau N., 6. Bentaleb N., 21. Andre B. (captain), 8. Mbappe E., 18. Ueda A., 10. Haraldsson H.
Lille substitutes: 7. Bakwa D., 26. Cossier I., 35. Diaoune S., 12. Gill O., 9. Giroud O., 14. Kjaergaard M., 19. Onal B., 15. Perraud R., 28. Perrin G., 11. Sahraoui O., 50. Sajous T., 2. Srdanovic L.
Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.
Bayern Munich starting lineup: 40. Urbig J., 44. Stanisic J., 2. Upamecano D., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 21. Ito H., 6. Kimmich J. (captain), 45. Pavlovic A., 27. Laimer K., 8. Bischof T., 11. Brown N., 42. Karl L.
Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 23. Boey S., 36. Codjo-Evora N., 14. Diaz L., 10. Musiala J., 38. Podar-Stiube D., 39. Sapoko Ndiaye B., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S.
Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.
- 25Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) delivers a cross into the box, but the defense is alert and clears the danger.
- 23Ayase Ueda (Lille) shoots from the edge of the box, but it's blocked by a defender and poses no threat to the keeper.
- 23Ayase Ueda (Lille) found space in the box to meet a neat pass, but his low shot towards the center was easily saved by Jonas Urbig.
- 22Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich) tries a pass, but Berke Ozer intercepts and the attack ends.
- 20Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge.
- 18Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich) makes his run too early and is flagged for offside.
- 17Jonas Urbig rushes off his line to claim Hakon Haraldsson's (Lille) corner.
- 16Calvin Verdonk (Lille) sends a dangerous cross into the box, but it's cleared at the near post. Lille win a corner.
- 16Ngalayel Mukau (Lille) picks up the ball on the edge of the box and fires, but his shot is blocked. It's out for a corner to Lille.
- 150-1Goal! Tom Bischof takes the corner. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) heads it home into the bottom of the net. 0:1.
- 14Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) is stepping up to take the corner.
- 14Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich) hits a clever strike from range. It’s heading for the bottom corner, but Berke Ozer pulls off a brilliant save. Bayern Munich win a corner.
- 13Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich) is furious after the referee blows for a foul against him while he was driving towards goal.
- 13Hakon Haraldsson (Lille) tries to chip the ball into the box for a teammate, but a defender reacts brilliantly to intercept.
- 12Bayern Munich are playing short passes, looking to break down the defence and launch a quick counter. Possession: 27-73.
- 10Ayase Ueda (Lille) was ready to latch onto a great pass in a dangerous spot, but a defender clears it just in time.
- 9Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) is caught offside.
- 8Jonas Urbig reads the game perfectly to clear the danger as Ethan Mbappe looked to latch onto a through ball.
- 8Marco Guida blows his whistle for a foul after Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) brings his opponent down.
- 7Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) attempts a through ball, but it's overhit.
- 6Ethan Mbappe (Lille) tries to dribble past his marker but the ball is cleared. Throw-in for Lille.
- 4Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich) whipped a dangerous cross into the box, but the defence cleared it easily. The ball is out of play; Lille to take the throw-in.
- 3Bayern Munich players are knocking the ball around with short passes.
- 2Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) is penalized for holding. Marco Guida signals a free kick.
- 1Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich) misplaces a long ball across the pitch.
- 1The match is underway.
- 01:00Bayern Munich to kick off.
- 01:00Marco Guida is the referee for today's match.
- 01:00Before kickoff, here are the starting lineups for today's clash.
- 01:00Welcome to our live commentary. Follow all the key moments of the match right here. Sit back and enjoy the action.
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