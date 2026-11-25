25 Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) delivers a cross into the box, but the defense is alert and clears the danger.

23 Ayase Ueda (Lille) shoots from the edge of the box, but it's blocked by a defender and poses no threat to the keeper.

23 Ayase Ueda (Lille) found space in the box to meet a neat pass, but his low shot towards the center was easily saved by Jonas Urbig.

22 Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich) tries a pass, but Berke Ozer intercepts and the attack ends.

20 Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge.

18 Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich) makes his run too early and is flagged for offside.

17 Jonas Urbig rushes off his line to claim Hakon Haraldsson's (Lille) corner.

16 Calvin Verdonk (Lille) sends a dangerous cross into the box, but it's cleared at the near post. Lille win a corner.

16 Ngalayel Mukau (Lille) picks up the ball on the edge of the box and fires, but his shot is blocked. It's out for a corner to Lille.

15 0-1 Goal! Tom Bischof takes the corner. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) heads it home into the bottom of the net. 0:1.

14 Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) is stepping up to take the corner.

14 Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich) hits a clever strike from range. It’s heading for the bottom corner, but Berke Ozer pulls off a brilliant save. Bayern Munich win a corner.

13 Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich) is furious after the referee blows for a foul against him while he was driving towards goal.

13 Hakon Haraldsson (Lille) tries to chip the ball into the box for a teammate, but a defender reacts brilliantly to intercept.

12 Bayern Munich are playing short passes, looking to break down the defence and launch a quick counter. Possession: 27-73.

10 Ayase Ueda (Lille) was ready to latch onto a great pass in a dangerous spot, but a defender clears it just in time.

9 Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) is caught offside.

8 Jonas Urbig reads the game perfectly to clear the danger as Ethan Mbappe looked to latch onto a through ball.

8 Marco Guida blows his whistle for a foul after Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) brings his opponent down.

7 Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) attempts a through ball, but it's overhit.

6 Ethan Mbappe (Lille) tries to dribble past his marker but the ball is cleared. Throw-in for Lille.

4 Hiroki Ito (Bayern Munich) whipped a dangerous cross into the box, but the defence cleared it easily. The ball is out of play; Lille to take the throw-in.

3 Bayern Munich players are knocking the ball around with short passes.

2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) is penalized for holding. Marco Guida signals a free kick.

1 Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich) misplaces a long ball across the pitch.

1 The match is underway.

01:00 Bayern Munich to kick off.

01:00 Marco Guida is the referee for today's match.

01:00 Before kickoff, here are the starting lineups for today's clash.