Sensation in France: Lille climbs to 3rd place, while Lens drops crucial points

·63·Sport
Sensation in France: Lille climbs to 3rd place, while Lens drops crucial points

In the intense North Derby, part of the 9th round of French Ligue 1, fans witnessed a true classic football battle. Hosting their arch-rivals Lens, Lille secured a dramatic and highly valuable 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes thanks to a subtle tactical move by the coach. Veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who came off the bench, scored the winning goal and became the hero of the match.

The decisive 86th minute and the triumph of experience

The highlights of the match, which was defined by uncompromising positional battles and high pressing, were as follows:

  • The "Joker" enters the pitch: With the score still level in the 73rd minute, the Lille head coach sent on Olivier Giroud to strengthen the attack;

  • The "golden" strike in the 86th minute: Just 13 minutes after coming on, the French striker showcased his vast experience and composure in the penalty area, finding the back of the net and sending the stadium into a frenzy;

  • Defensive solidity: In the remaining minutes and stoppage time, the hosts successfully neutralized the opponent's pressure to preserve the winning scoreline.

A leap in the standings: Lille in the top three

This derby victory brought significant changes to the top of the French championship table:

  • Climbing to 3rd place: By securing 3 crucial points, Lille brought their total to 16, moving directly into the top three — 3rd place;

  • Lens' setback: The visitors, defeated in this important clash, remain in 7th place with 14 points, drifting slightly further from the Champions League zone.

Ligue 1. 9th round lineups:

  • Lille: Chevalier, Perraud (Verdonk, 78), Ndiaye, Ribeiro, Guffey, Mukau (Giroud, 73), Andre, Bentaleb, Mbappé (Bakwa, 73), Haraldsson (Perrin, 90), Soriba;

    • Lens: Risser, Todibo (Kadile, 62), Baydu, Aguilar, Cuisance, Haïdara (Bulatovich, 80), Abdelhamid, Udol, Sotoca (Antonio, 62), Thorgan Hazard (Ivanovic, 69), Thauvin.

    This victory in the North Derby serves not only as an important advantage for Lille in local competition but also as a massive psychological boost in the race for European qualification at the end of the season.

LilleLensLigue 1North Derby
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lille vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLille vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryToday 00:08Monaco vs Lille: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryMonaco vs Lille: Lineups and Live Text Commentary25 October 18:15Lille vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLille vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 23:04Troyes vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryTroyes vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 22:47Achraf Hakimi stuns French league by contributing to 5 goalsAchraf Hakimi stuns French league by contributing to 5 goalsToday 07:06Le Havre vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLe Havre vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 22:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester