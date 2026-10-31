Sensation in France: Lille climbs to 3rd place, while Lens drops crucial points

In the intense North Derby, part of the 9th round of French Ligue 1, fans witnessed a true classic football battle. Hosting their arch-rivals Lens, Lille secured a dramatic and highly valuable 1-0 victory.

The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes thanks to a subtle tactical move by the coach. Veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who came off the bench, scored the winning goal and became the hero of the match.

The decisive 86th minute and the triumph of experience

The highlights of the match, which was defined by uncompromising positional battles and high pressing, were as follows:

The "Joker" enters the pitch: With the score still level in the 73rd minute, the Lille head coach sent on Olivier Giroud to strengthen the attack;

The "golden" strike in the 86th minute: Just 13 minutes after coming on, the French striker showcased his vast experience and composure in the penalty area, finding the back of the net and sending the stadium into a frenzy;

Defensive solidity: In the remaining minutes and stoppage time, the hosts successfully neutralized the opponent's pressure to preserve the winning scoreline.

A leap in the standings: Lille in the top three

This derby victory brought significant changes to the top of the French championship table:

Climbing to 3rd place: By securing 3 crucial points, Lille brought their total to 16 , moving directly into the top three — 3rd place ;

Lens' setback: The visitors, defeated in this important clash, remain in 7th place with 14 points, drifting slightly further from the Champions League zone.

Ligue 1. 9th round lineups: