Lille vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

24 Ethan Mbappé (Lille) decided to play the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

24 Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille) spotted his teammate and tried to play a low pass. However, a defender read the play well and cleared the danger. The ball went out for a corner. Lille continue their attack.

22 He escaped his marker and reached the cross inside the box. He tried to head the ball towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper saved it.

18 Ethan Mbappé (Lille) dribbled to the edge of the box and fired a shot. The keeper rushed to save it, but it went just wide of the left post. Goal kick for Lens.

17 A Lens player pulled down his opponent, forcing the referee to blow the whistle.

10 Saud Abdulhamid (Lens) tested referee Jerome Brisard's patience and was booked for an earlier late challenge.

7 Ethan Mbappé (Lille) is signaling pain and requesting medical attention. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

6 Lens player committed a foul, the referee blew the whistle. Free kick awarded to Lille.

4 Lens players are controlling the ball and playing short passes. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the defense.

1 The referee blew the whistle and the match started.

01:05 The players have taken the field and the match is about to begin. Lens will kick off.

01:05 Jérôme Brisard has been appointed as the referee for today's match, and he will do his best to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.

01:05 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.