Lille vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Lille vs Lens. Kick-off: 31 October, 01:05 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lille starting lineup: 1. Ozer B., 3. Ngoy N., 38. Goffi A., 4. Alexsandro, 15. Perraud R., 17. Mukau N., 6. Bentaleb N., 21. Andre B. (captain), 8. Mbappe E., 10. Haraldsson H., 35. Diaoune S.
Lille substitutes: 7. Bakwa D., 26. Cossier I., 12. Gill O., 9. Giroud O., 14. Kjaergaard M., 19. Onal B., 28. Perrin G., 11. Sahraoui O., 24. Verdonk C.
Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.
Lens starting lineup: 40. Risser R., 2. Aguilar R., 6. Baidoo S., 20. Todibo J., 23. Abdulhamid S., 21. Haidara A., 27. Cuisance M., 14. Udol M., 10. Thauvin F. (captain), 7. Sotoca F., 9. Hazard T.
Lens substitutes: 32. Antonio K., 5. Bulatovic A., 16. Gorgelin M., 24. Gradit J., 29. Ivanovic F., 28. Kadile J., 22. Skoras M., 38. Soares M., 8. Titraoui Y.
Lens head coach: Cahuzac Y.
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