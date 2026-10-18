FC "Aral" becomes Pro League champion ahead of schedule and returns to the Super League

·6·Sport
FC "Aral" becomes Pro League champion ahead of schedule and returns to the Super League

A historic and long-awaited event has taken place in Uzbek football. In the match of the 23rd round of the Pro League, Nukus club "Aral" defeated "Jayhun" 2:0 on its home turf.

Thanks to this crucial victory, the team from Nukus brought their points tally to 58, securing the Pro League championship ahead of schedule before the end of the competition and earning a direct ticket to the Super League for the next season.

An own goal and Krasnov's clincher: How the match unfolded

The match was held under the complete control and active attacks of the hosts:

  • Early goal in the 17th minute: Already in the 17th minute of the match, as a result of pressure from "Aral" players, "Jayhun" member Asadbek Mustafaqulov put the ball into his own net (own goal) — 1:0;

  • Decisive strike in the 83rd minute: The fate of the match was finally sealed in the dying minutes — in the 83rd minute, Mark Krasnov accurately hit the opponent's goal, securing the final score of 2:0;

  • Defensive solidity: Nukus goalkeeper Akhrorov and the defensive line demonstrated reliable play throughout 90 minutes, keeping a clean sheet.

Match protocol

Pro League. Round 23

"Aral" — "Jayhun" 2:0

Goals: Mustafaqulov (17 own goal), Krasnov (83).

  • "Aral": Akhrorov, Musayev, Arazov, Kutibayev, Alijanov, Kalmagambetov, Kozlov, Jalolov, Kuanishbayev, Mukhtarov, Nomozov.

  • "Jayhun": Izbaskanov, Mustafaqulov, Maratov, Daryabayev, Kalbayev, Sdikov, Keonimjayev, Ibraimov, Otajonov, Rustamjonov, Juraqulov.

A quarter-century wait: Nukus is returning to big-time football

This achievement has become a true celebration for Karakalpakstan football:

  • Memories of 2001: The Nukus club "Aral" last participated in the top division of the Uzbekistan National Championship exactly in 2001;

  • 25 years of patience: Having played in the lower leagues for a quarter of a century, the team is returning to the country's main football arena through consistent hard work and stable play;

  • A strong competitor for Super League 2027: The early championship will allow "Aral" to make serious preparations to compete with the country's most renowned giants in the new season.

AralJayhunNukusPro League Round 23
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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