In the marquee match of the 12th round of the English Premier League, Arsenal hosted Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London, securing a 2:2 draw despite trailing twice.

In this crucial encounter, Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov started for the "Cityzens" and played the entire match — the full 90 minutes.

Match details and standings

The scoring was opened in the 34th minute by Erling Haaland, but Kai Havertz leveled the score six minutes later. Although Fernandes put Manchester City ahead again at the start of the second half, a goal by Jurrien Timber in the 83rd minute saved Arsenal from defeat.

Following this result, Mikel Arteta's team reached 29 points, maintaining their lead in the tournament table. The Manchester club moved up to 2nd place with 23 points.

Statistics Arsenal Manchester City Final score 2 2 Goalscorers Kai Havertz (40'), Jurrien Timber (83') Erling Haaland (34'), Fernandes (48') Yellow cards (4:4) Calafiori (12'), Merino (13'), Guimaraes (45+2'), Timber (90') Fernandes (23'), Ndiaye (39'), Donnarumma (89'), Guehi (90+6') League position 1st place (29 points) 2nd place (23 points)

Match report and lineups

EPL. 12th round Arsenal — Manchester City 2:2November 29. London, Emirates StadiumGoals: Havertz (40), Timber (83) — Haaland (34), Fernandes (48).

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori (Hincapie, 46), Guimaraes, Merino (Lewis-Skelly, 58), Odegaard (Gyokeres, 58), Madueke (Douman, 80), Solis (Eze, 58), Havertz.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Husanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Buaddi, Fernandes (O'Reilly, 67), Doku (Foden, 67), Ndiaye (Kovacic, 77), Haaland.

Cautions: Calafiori (12), Merino (13), Fernandes (23), Ndiaye (39), Guimaraes (45+2), Donnarumma (89), Timber (90), Guehi (90+6).

Do you think Arsenal can maintain their 6-point lead until the end of the season, or will Manchester City catch up in the title race? Leave your thoughts in the comments!