Malicious APK files distributed via Telegram have caused large sums of money to be withdrawn from citizens' bank cards. The damage caused by the activities of a criminal group identified in the city of Nukus amounts to nearly 1 billion soums. Information for 162 bank cards was found in the suspects' correspondence.

Fraudsters distributed malicious APK files via Telegram

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Department for Combating Cybercrime announced that a group of individuals suspected of stealing money from citizens' bank cards has been apprehended in the city of Nukus.

According to preliminary information, the suspects had been distributing malicious APK files via Telegram. After citizens installed these files on their phones, the criminals used their bank card details to misappropriate funds from their accounts.

The material damage caused by the case identified by law enforcement agencies amounts to nearly 1 billion soums.

162 card details found in suspects' correspondence

During the investigation, the suspects' Telegram correspondence was analyzed. As a result, information belonging to 162 bank cards was discovered in their communications.

Reports note that the criminal group included an individual known on the Telegram network by the alias "Sanjik".