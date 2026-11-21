Group that stole nearly 1 billion soums via APK files apprehended in Nukus (video)
Malicious APK files distributed via Telegram have caused large sums of money to be withdrawn from citizens' bank cards. The damage caused by the activities of a criminal group identified in the city of Nukus amounts to nearly 1 billion soums. Information for 162 bank cards was found in the suspects' correspondence.
Fraudsters distributed malicious APK files via Telegram
The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Department for Combating Cybercrime announced that a group of individuals suspected of stealing money from citizens' bank cards has been apprehended in the city of Nukus.
According to preliminary information, the suspects had been distributing malicious APK files via Telegram. After citizens installed these files on their phones, the criminals used their bank card details to misappropriate funds from their accounts.
The material damage caused by the case identified by law enforcement agencies amounts to nearly 1 billion soums.
162 card details found in suspects' correspondence
During the investigation, the suspects' Telegram correspondence was analyzed. As a result, information belonging to 162 bank cards was discovered in their communications.
Reports note that the criminal group included an individual known on the Telegram network by the alias "Sanjik".
The misappropriated funds were spent on various purposes. Specifically, some of the money was used to purchase expensive phones, while other funds were directed toward paying off micro-loans. It was also reported that some of the money was transferred to bookmaker accounts.
By court order, the main suspect has been detained. Currently, preliminary investigative actions are being carried out within the framework of the criminal case.
What risks do APK files pose?
APK is a file format used to install applications on the Android operating system. However, not every file in this format is safe.
Criminals may distribute fake programs or malicious files with various promises. When a user installs them, there is a possibility that they may grant access to certain information and functions on the device. This poses a threat to personal data, accounts, and financial security.
For this reason, it is very important to verify the reliability of an APK file sent from an unknown source before installing it.
5 rules to protect money on your bank card
To avoid becoming a victim of such fraud, it is necessary to follow these recommendations:
Do not install unknown APK files. Do not open suspicious files sent via Telegram, SMS, or other messengers.
Download applications from official sources. Use Google Play for Android devices and the App Store for iPhones.
Do not give SMS codes to anyone. Do not tell confirmation codes even to people who claim to be bank employees or other officials.
Check suspicious permissions. Pay attention if an application requests access to SMS, calls, messages, and other information.
Monitor bank notifications. If you identify a transaction from your account that you did not perform, contact your bank immediately.
If you have accidentally installed a malicious APK file, disconnect the device from the internet, delete the suspicious application, and contact your bank to take measures to temporarily block the card. It is also recommended to change passwords for your bank account and other important accounts from a secure device.
The situation in Nukus has once again shown that one cannot trust every file distributed via Telegram. Especially, APK files sent with promises such as "earning money," "winning a prize," or "using a special service" can pose a serious threat.
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