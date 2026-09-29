Ozodbek Nazarbekov fulfills the dream of a boy who said, "I want to be a blogger" (video)
A video showing children meeting with Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov during a press tour in Nukus has spread on social media.
The video shows a boy from Karakalpakstan, who is interested in creating content promoting art and culture, having a conversation with the minister. The boy said he wants to become a blogger and intended to ask for a phone to pursue his creative work.
Ozodbek Nazarbekov supported his interest and gifted the boy a phone.
The video of the meeting has been warmly received on social media. It highlights the focus on supporting children's interest in creativity, art, and culture.
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