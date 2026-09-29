Ozodbek Nazarbekov fulfills the dream of a boy who said, "I want to be a blogger" (video)

·6·Culture
Ozodbek Nazarbekov fulfills the dream of a boy who said, "I want to be a blogger" (video)

A video showing children meeting with Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov during a press tour in Nukus has spread on social media.

The video shows a boy from Karakalpakstan, who is interested in creating content promoting art and culture, having a conversation with the minister. The boy said he wants to become a blogger and intended to ask for a phone to pursue his creative work.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov supported his interest and gifted the boy a phone.

The video of the meeting has been warmly received on social media. It highlights the focus on supporting children's interest in creativity, art, and culture.

NukusMinister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekovboypress tour
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Charos
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