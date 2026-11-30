In the Italian championship, Roma delighted their fans with a convincing victory. The Romans defeated Monza 4-0 at home, bringing their points tally to 33 and climbing to second place in the league table. Matias Soule, the hero of the match, scored two goals against the opponent.

Roma settled the match in the first half

The match, part of the 13th round of Serie A, took place on November 29 at the Olimpico Stadium. Gian Piero Gasperini's charges started the match actively and opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Donyell Malen found the back of the net to put his team ahead.

Twelve minutes later, Matias Soule doubled the lead. The Argentine footballer scored again in the 36th minute, completing a brace.

Thus, Roma went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Malen stood out with a goal and an assist

Donyell Malen finished the match with a goal and an assist, making a significant contribution to his team's big win. Soule, having scored a brace, became one of the main protagonists of Roma's attack.

The final point of the match was set by Castro, who came off the bench. He scored in the first minute of stoppage time — the 90+1st minute — to bring the score to 4-0.

Roma continues to chase the leader

After this victory, Roma reached 33 points and took second place in the league table. The Romans are two points behind the leader, Lazio. Lazio has 35 points.

Monza remains in 15th place with 10 points.

For Gasperini's team, this result was an important step in the title race. Roma will now continue the fight to close the gap with the leader.

Serie A. 13th round

Roma — Monza — 4:0

Goals: Malen (12), Soule (24, 36), Castro (90+1).

Date: November 29. Stadium: Olimpico.