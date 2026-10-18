Nottingham vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Nottingham vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Nottingham vs Arsenal. Kick-off: 18 October, 20:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 23. Cunha, 2. Diomande O., 5. Murillo, 27. Munoz D., 21. Schlager X., 8. Dominguez N., 3. Williams N. (captain), 24. McAtee J., 14. Ndoye D., 19. Delap L.

Nottingham substitutes: 34. Aina O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 31. Milenkovic N., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.

Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.

Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 4. White B., 15. Konsa E., 6. Gabriel, 33. Calafiori R., 41. Rice D., 39. Bruno Guimaraes, 7. Saka B., 8. Odegaard M. (captain), 10. Eze E., 29. Havertz K.

Arsenal substitutes: 56. Dowman M., 14. Gyokeres V., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 20. Madueke N., 23. Merino M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 12. Timber J., 36. Zubimendi M.

Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.

Live report LIVE
20
Nottingham - Arsenal. Score: 0-0. Neco Williams (Nottingham) takes the corner kick, but the ball is cleared.
19
Dan Ndoye (Nottingham) received a great pass from Liam Delap at the edge of the penalty area, looked up and tried to place it past the keeper into the corner, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
17
Declan Rice (Arsenal) takes a long-range free kick, but the defender manages to clear the ball.
17🟨
Neco Williams (Nottingham) committed a foul and was justifiably unhappy with the referee's yellow card.
15
Declan Rice (Arsenal) tried to find an open teammate inside the box, but Matz Sels came off his line to clear the ball.
10
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) delivers a brilliant cross, but Matz Sels punches it clear.
8
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) tried to find a teammate free in the box, but Matz Sels rushed off his line to punch it away.
5
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) made a solo run, but an opponent blocked him, failing to create a dangerous moment.
2
Arsenal are trying to break through the defense, building their attack with great patience.
1
The referee blows the whistle and the match is underway.
20:31
Arsenal gets the game underway.
20:30
Today's match will be officiated by Michael Oliver.
20:30
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
20:30
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our live text commentary! The starting lineups will be announced shortly, so sit back and get ready to enjoy the game.
NottinghamArsenalPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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