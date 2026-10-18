Nottingham vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Nottingham vs Arsenal. Kick-off: 18 October, 20:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 23. Cunha, 2. Diomande O., 5. Murillo, 27. Munoz D., 21. Schlager X., 8. Dominguez N., 3. Williams N. (captain), 24. McAtee J., 14. Ndoye D., 19. Delap L.
Nottingham substitutes: 34. Aina O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 31. Milenkovic N., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.
Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.
Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 4. White B., 15. Konsa E., 6. Gabriel, 33. Calafiori R., 41. Rice D., 39. Bruno Guimaraes, 7. Saka B., 8. Odegaard M. (captain), 10. Eze E., 29. Havertz K.
Arsenal substitutes: 56. Dowman M., 14. Gyokeres V., 49. Lewis-Skelly M., 20. Madueke N., 23. Merino M., 30. Meslier I., 3. Mosquera C., 12. Timber J., 36. Zubimendi M.
Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.
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