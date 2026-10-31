Brentford vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Brentford vs Nottingham. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Brentford starting lineup: 1. Kelleher C., 20. Ajer K., 27. Janelt V., 8. Jensen M. (captain), 33. Kayode M., 23. Lewis-Potter K., 11. Ouattara Da., 18. Sangare M., 7. Schade K., 9. Thiago I., 4. van den Berg S.
Brentford substitutes: 19. Anthony J., 22. Collins N., 24. Damsgaard M., 25. Diouf M., 39. Gustavo Nunes, 2. Hickey A., 44. Schuster J., 12. Valdimarsson H. R., 13. Wilson C.
Brentford head coach: Andrews K.
Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 34. Aina O., 23. Cunha, 19. Delap L., 10. Gibbs-White M. (captain), 24. McAtee J., 31. Milenkovic N., 5. Murillo, 14. Ndoye D., 21. Schlager X., 3. Williams N.
Nottingham substitutes: 2. Diomande O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 27. Munoz D., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.
Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.
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