Brentford vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Brentford vs Nottingham: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Brentford vs Nottingham. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Brentford starting lineup: 1. Kelleher C., 20. Ajer K., 27. Janelt V., 8. Jensen M. (captain), 33. Kayode M., 23. Lewis-Potter K., 11. Ouattara Da., 18. Sangare M., 7. Schade K., 9. Thiago I., 4. van den Berg S.

Brentford substitutes: 19. Anthony J., 22. Collins N., 24. Damsgaard M., 25. Diouf M., 39. Gustavo Nunes, 2. Hickey A., 44. Schuster J., 12. Valdimarsson H. R., 13. Wilson C.

Brentford head coach: Andrews K.

Nottingham starting lineup: 26. Sels M., 34. Aina O., 23. Cunha, 19. Delap L., 10. Gibbs-White M. (captain), 24. McAtee J., 31. Milenkovic N., 5. Murillo, 14. Ndoye D., 21. Schlager X., 3. Williams N.

Nottingham substitutes: 2. Diomande O., 7. Hudson-Odoi C., 12. John Victor, 15. Kalimuendo A., 27. Munoz D., 25. Netz L., 6. Sangare I., 9. Wood Ch., 22. Yates R.

Nottingham head coach: Glasner O.

Live report LIVE
2
Brentford are in control of the ball, stringing passes together and waiting for an opening to shoot.
1
The first half of the match is about to begin.
20:01
The players are on the pitch and the match is about to start. Brentford will kick off.
20:00
The match is delayed for a minute of silence.
20:00
Darren England has been appointed as the referee for today's match and will aim to officiate fairly and avoid mistakes.
20:00
You can check the team lineups in the match details before the game starts.
20:00
Hello to all football fans, we are here to provide live commentary for this match and cover the most interesting and important moments. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing, so just sit back and enjoy.
BrentfordNottinghamPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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