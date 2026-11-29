Arsenal vs Manchester City: live text commentary (Premier League)
Sport1 min read4
Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City. Kick-off: 29 November, 21:30 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 33. Calafiori R., 6. Gabriel, 39. Guimarães B., 29. Havertz K., 15. Konsa E., 20. Madueke N., 23. Merino M., 8. Odegaard M., 12. Timber J., 17. Tzolis C.
Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.
Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 5. Anderson E., 32. Bouaddi A., 11. Doku J., 17. Fernandez E., 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 9. Haaland E., 45. Khusanov A., 7. Ndiaye I., 27. Nunes M.
Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.
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