Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester City. Kick-off: 29 November, 21:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Arsenal starting lineup: 1. Raya D., 33. Calafiori R., 6. Gabriel, 39. Guimarães B., 29. Havertz K., 15. Konsa E., 20. Madueke N., 23. Merino M., 8. Odegaard M., 12. Timber J., 17. Tzolis C.

Arsenal head coach: Arteta M.

Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 5. Anderson E., 32. Bouaddi A., 11. Doku J., 17. Fernandez E., 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 9. Haaland E., 45. Khusanov A., 7. Ndiaye I., 27. Nunes M.

Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.