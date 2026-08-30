Real Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La Liga
In the 3rd round of Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Malaga at home and secured a convincing big-score victory. The match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium was played under the complete dominance of the 'Royal Club' and ended with a 4-0 scoreline.
The Madrid side effectively decided the fate of the match within the first 45 minutes.
Chronicle of the 4-0 goals and match details
Real's attacking line put on a beautiful goal show for the fans:
Early goal from Bellingham: In the 19th minute of the match, Jude Bellingham opened the scoring, putting the hosts in the lead;
Goalkeeper error (own goal): In the 26th minute, Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero made an unexpected mistake, putting the ball into his own net (own goal);
Another goal from Mbappe: 4 minutes later, in the 30th minute, Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0;
Guler seals the deal: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, substitute Arda Guler put the final touch on the match.
Real is the absolute leader with 9 points
This victory resulted in the following situation in the tournament table:
One hundred percent record: Having collected 9 points after 3 games, Real Madridcontinues to lead the championship table alone;
Malaga's difficult situation: After the heavy defeat in the last match, Malaga has only 1 point and the team is in 18th place.
Match report and lineups
La Liga. Round 3
Real Madrid — Malaga 4-0
Goals: Bellingham (19), Herrero (26, own goal), Mbappe (30), Guler (90+1).
Real Madrid: Courtois, Trent, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella, Camavinga, Valverde (Bernardo Silva, 77), Bellingham (Guler, 87), Diaz (Diomande, 65), Vinicius, Mbappe.
Malaga: Herrero, Puga (Salinas, 61), Recio, Galilea, Rafita, Rafa Rodriguez (Martinez, 46), Merino, Larrubia, Dotor, Joaquin (Cruz, 61), Chupé.
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