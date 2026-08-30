Real Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La Liga

In the 3rd round of Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Malaga at home and secured a convincing big-score victory. The match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium was played under the complete dominance of the 'Royal Club' and ended with a 4-0 scoreline.

The Madrid side effectively decided the fate of the match within the first 45 minutes.

Chronicle of the 4-0 goals and match details

Real's attacking line put on a beautiful goal show for the fans:

Early goal from Bellingham: In the 19th minute of the match, Jude Bellingham opened the scoring, putting the hosts in the lead;

Goalkeeper error (own goal): In the 26th minute, Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero made an unexpected mistake, putting the ball into his own net (own goal);

Another goal from Mbappe: 4 minutes later, in the 30th minute, Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0;

Guler seals the deal: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, substitute Arda Guler put the final touch on the match.

Real is the absolute leader with 9 points

This victory resulted in the following situation in the tournament table:

One hundred percent record: Having collected 9 points after 3 games, Real Madridcontinues to lead the championship table alone;

Malaga's difficult situation: After the heavy defeat in the last match, Malaga has only 1 point and the team is in 18th place.

Match report and lineups