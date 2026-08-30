Real Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La Liga

·44·Sport
Real Madrid thrash Malaga to become the sole leader in La Liga

In the 3rd round of Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Malaga at home and secured a convincing big-score victory. The match at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium was played under the complete dominance of the 'Royal Club' and ended with a 4-0 scoreline.

The Madrid side effectively decided the fate of the match within the first 45 minutes.

Chronicle of the 4-0 goals and match details

Real's attacking line put on a beautiful goal show for the fans:

  • Early goal from Bellingham: In the 19th minute of the match, Jude Bellingham opened the scoring, putting the hosts in the lead;

  • Goalkeeper error (own goal): In the 26th minute, Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero made an unexpected mistake, putting the ball into his own net (own goal);

  • Another goal from Mbappe: 4 minutes later, in the 30th minute, Kylian Mbappe made it 3-0;

  • Guler seals the deal: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, substitute Arda Guler put the final touch on the match.

Real is the absolute leader with 9 points

This victory resulted in the following situation in the tournament table:

  • One hundred percent record: Having collected 9 points after 3 games, Real Madridcontinues to lead the championship table alone;

  • Malaga's difficult situation: After the heavy defeat in the last match, Malaga has only 1 point and the team is in 18th place.

Match report and lineups

  • La Liga. Round 3

  • Real Madrid — Malaga 4-0

  • Goals: Bellingham (19), Herrero (26, own goal), Mbappe (30), Guler (90+1).

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Trent, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella, Camavinga, Valverde (Bernardo Silva, 77), Bellingham (Guler, 87), Diaz (Diomande, 65), Vinicius, Mbappe.

  • Malaga: Herrero, Puga (Salinas, 61), Recio, Galilea, Rafita, Rafa Rodriguez (Martinez, 46), Merino, Larrubia, Dotor, Joaquin (Cruz, 61), Chupé.

Real MadridLa LigaFootballJude BellinghamKylian Mbappe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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