12 points in 4 matches: Benfica among the leaders, Juventus enters the top four

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12 points in 4 matches: Benfica among the leaders, Juventus enters the top four

The 4th round of the UEFA Europa League concluded across the continent with matches rich in intense, dramatic, and unexpected results. While Italy's Juventus secured an important away victory to join the leaders in the competition table, Germany's Bayer lost at home to France's Marseille.

In Lisbon, Benfica celebrated their fourth consecutive victory, strengthening their hold on 2nd place in the tournament standings.

Juventus' success in the Netherlands and Bayer's crisis

European giants recorded varying results in the round's marquee clashes:

  • A confident win for Juventus: The Turin side visited the Netherlands to face AZ, winning 2-1. Goals from Koopmeiners (19) and Kolo Muani (37) in the first half decided the fate of the match. Following this victory, Juventus climbed to 4th place with 10 points;

  • Unexpected defeat in Leverkusen: In Germany, Bayer played against Marseille and lost 0-1. The only goal that secured the win for the visitors was scored by Amine Gouiri in the 77th minute;

  • Benfica's run continues: Hosting Poland's Lech in Lisbon, the Portuguese side won 3-1, collecting 12 points from 4 matches and currently sitting in 2nd place in the tournament table.

A 5-goal drama in Glasgow and other interesting results of the round

Uncompromising battles were also observed on other pitches across the continent:

  • Thriller in Scotland: Celtic hosted Turkey's Besiktas in a goal-filled, competitive match. A goal scored by Duran in the 87th minute secured a comeback victory for the hosts, ending 3-2;

  • Dinamo Zagreb won away: The Croatian team scored two unanswered goals against Sunderland in England (0-2), achieving a confident victory;

  • Union Saint-Gilloise comeback: The Belgians snatched a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta on their trip to Spain.

Match reports: UEFA Europa League, 4th round

  • AZ (Netherlands) — Juventus (Italy) 1-2

    • Goals: Meerdink (88) — Koopmeiners (19), Kolo Muani (37).

  • Bayer (Germany) — Marseille (France) 0-1

    • Goal: Gouiri (77).

  • Benfica (Portugal) — Lech (Poland) 3-1

    • Goals: Rafa Silva (6), Prestianni (67), Sudakov (90) — Bengtsson (72).

  • Celtic (Scotland) — Besiktas (Turkey) 3-2

    • Goals: Osmand (62), Duran (78, 87) — Olaytan (54), Kökçü (85).

  • Sunderland (England) — Dinamo Z (Croatia) 0-2

    • Goals: Stojković (23), Beljo (39).

  • Celta (Spain) — Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) 1-2

    • Goals: Duran (11) — Zanelli (35, 49).

UEFA Europa LeagueJuventusBayerBenfica
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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