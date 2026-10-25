Freiburg vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

58 Julian Schuster is preparing a substitution. Ritsu Doan... wait, Rihito Yamamoto is coming on for Patrick Osterhage (Freiburg).

58 Substitution. Lucas Höler leaves the pitch, replaced by Igor Matanović (Freiburg).

57 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) shoots from mid-range, but the ball goes over the crossbar.

55 That yellow card was fully deserved. A very rough challenge by Jan-Niklas Beste (Freiburg), and Felix Zwayer didn't hesitate to book him.

53 Freiburg failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

52 A good clearance by the defender means Bayern get nothing from the corner kick.

49 Bayern are now in complete control of the game, exchanging passes in one or two touches. There is a great understanding between the players.

46 The referee blew his whistle to start the second half.

45+5 Match: Freiburg - Bayern Munich. Score: 0-2. Commentary: The first half of the match has ended.

45+2 Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich) tried to chip the ball over the defenders into the box, but one of them got there just in time to clear the danger.

45 4 minutes have been added to the regulation time of the match.

42 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) receives a brilliant pass, goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and slots the ball into the bottom left corner. Stunning strike!

42 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) beat his marker and decided to shoot from distance, but it was the wrong choice as the ball sailed well over the crossbar.

39 Bayern took a corner, but thanks to solid defending, the chance was squandered.

39 Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich) delivered a dangerous cross into the box aimed at a teammate's head, but a defender jumped higher to clear the danger. The ball went out of play. Bayern Munich will have a chance to score from a corner.

39 Bayern Munich is displaying team play, trying to break through the opponent's defense with short passes and one-two touches, and strike in a swift counterattack.

34 Bayern failed to make the most of the corner, Noah Atubolu (Freiburg) claimed the ball in the air.

34 Bayern Munich has a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants pointed to the corner flag. Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich) fired a low shot at goal from outside the penalty area, and Mio Backhaus skillfully saved it.

33 Bayern Munich players are playing great football with short passes and quick ball movement. They are waiting for a convenient moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike in a quick counterattack.

28 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) takes a shot from outside the box, but the ball goes well wide of the right post.

25 The referee acted decisively and justly booked Lucas Höler (Freiburg) with a yellow card.

25 Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) takes a shot from outside the box towards Mio Backhaus's goal, but the goalkeeper saves it.

18 Great move by Bayern Munich. The players are controlling the ball, mostly passing in one touch. They are dictating the pace of the game right now.

16 Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) receives a brilliant pass and fires the ball into the bottom right corner. What a strike!

13 Jan-Niklas Beste (Freiburg) decides to shoot, but his effort is blocked by a defender and poses no threat to the goalkeeper.

13 Freiburg crossed the corner into the center, but the delivery was too heavy and went out of play.

13 Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) held back his opponent to prevent him from keeping possession, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul after reviewing the situation.

9 Freiburg are keeping possession through short passes and one-touch play.

4 Bayern Munich are currently dominating possession and controlling the game. They are stringing accurate passes together, making it difficult for the opponent to win the ball back.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

21:30 Freiburg gets the game underway.

21:30 The referee for today's match will be Felix Zwayer.

21:30 We now have the starting line-ups. You can find them in the match details.