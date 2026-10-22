Monaco vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+5 Samuel Barrott blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+2 Goal! Edan Diop passes to Paris Brunner (Monaco), who fires a low shot from inside the box into the back of the net. The score is 1:0.

45 3 minutes added to the match.

43 Jan-Niklas Beste (Freiburg) seems to have received a red card for that challenge. Samuel Barrott won't stand for that kind of behavior on the pitch and blows his whistle for the foul.

41 The corner kick taken by Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg) came to nothing.

40 Vincenzo Grifo takes the corner, but fails to find a teammate. The ball is easily cleared from the danger zone. The referee and his assistant point to the corner flag. Freiburg will have another chance to create danger.

37 Patrick Osterhage (Freiburg) is rightly shown the yellow card.

36 Lukas Kübler (Freiburg) commits a foul, and Samuel Barrott blows his whistle to signal the infringement.

35 Possession 59:41.

33 Foul! Patrick Osterhage (Freiburg) pulls back his opponent, free-kick given.

30 Monaco took a corner kick, but thanks to the defenders' solid play, the scoring chance was neutralized.

30 Monaco player Mathis Detourbet tried to receive a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but one of the defenders cleared the ball out of play to avert the danger. The referee awarded a corner kick to Monaco.

29 Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) delivers the corner into the box, but the defenders clear it away.

29 Mamadou Coulibaly (Monaco) tried to deliver a low cross from the edge of the box, but the opponent's defense cleared the ball to safety. The ball went out of play. Monaco will have a chance to score from a corner kick.

28 Lamine Camara (Monaco) takes the corner kick, but the defenders clear the ball.

28 Paris Brunner (Monaco) received a clever pass and shot from mid-range. It looked like it was heading into the bottom right corner, but Mio Backhaus denied him with a brilliant save. The linesman points to a corner, Monaco will take it.

27 Mathyis Detourbe (Monaco) failed to find a teammate inside the box, his cross was too heavy and went past the far post. The ball went out of play, and the Freiburg goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

24 Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) takes the corner, but none of his teammates can get a header on target and the defenders clear the danger.

24 Paris Brunner (Monaco) received an accurate pass inside the penalty area and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. His shot towards the bottom left corner was weak, and Mio Backhaus easily gathered the ball. Monaco won a corner kick.

22 Jordy Makengo (Freiburg) loops a dangerous cross into the box looking for a teammate's head, but a defender outjumps the attackers to clear the danger.

20 Igor Matanović (Freiburg) failed to beat the offside trap and the linesman raised his flag.

18 What a wasted chance! Lukas Kübler (Freiburg) received an accurate cross inside the penalty area, but his header missed the target. The ball went out of play and a goal kick was awarded to Monaco.

17 Substitution. Patrick Osterhage (Freiburg) comes on for Yannik Keitel.

15 Substitution. Patrick Osterhage (Freiburg) replaces Yannik Keitel.

14 Yannik Keitel (Freiburg) signals in pain and calls for medical attention. It is not yet clear how serious his injury is.

10 Monaco players are passing the ball shortly to create a shooting opportunity.

8 The ball went out of play, and the game will restart with a throw-in.

5 Samuel Barrott blows the whistle. Yannik Keitel (Freiburg) commits a foul for dangerous play.

4 Mathis Detourbe (Monaco) receives a through ball inside the box, shoots without looking into the bottom left corner, but Mio Backhaus makes a brilliant save.

2 Freiburg players are exchanging short passes, trying to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

1 And we're off, today's match has just kicked off.

00:01 Freiburg gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match referee will be Samuel Barrot.

00:00 The starting lineups for both teams are now known, and you can review them.