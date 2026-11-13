How were Shomurodov and Fayzullayev rated? Statistics of the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

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How were Shomurodov and Fayzullayev rated? Statistics of the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

The friendly football match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the magnificent Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent ended in incredible drama and a comeback 3-2 victory for the visitors. The performance of our representatives, who led 2-0 but lost their advantage, sparked much discussion.

The renowned statistical portal Flashscore evaluated the performance of every player who took the field after this intense clash.

Performance indicators of the Uzbekistan national team members

The captain of our national team, forward Eldor Shomurodov, who started in the main lineup, played until the 80th minute before being replaced by Husain Norchayev. The portal rated his performance on the pitch with a 6.1 score.

Additionally, our attacking midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev also played actively for 80 minutes before being replaced by Azizbek Amonov, receiving a 5.8 score.

Uzbekistan players

Time on pitch / Substitution

Flashscore rating

Dostonbek Hamdamov

Played 62 minutes (substituted for Diyor Kholmatov)

6.5 score (Highest in the national team)

Akmal Mozgovoy

Played the full match in the starting lineup

6.5 score (Best performance)

Eldor Shomurodov (Captain)

Played 80 minutes (substituted for Husain Norchayev)

6.1 score

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

Played 80 minutes (substituted for Azizbek Amonov)

5.8 score

Man of the match — Nikolay Komlichenko

Forward Nikolay Komlichenko, who completely changed the fate of the game for the visitors, was named the best player of the match. Coming off the bench in the second half — in the 66th minute — the forward scored a brace within just a few minutes, securing the win for his team. For such an effective performance, he was given the highest rating of the match by the portal — 8.9 points.

Before the next challenges

Both teams have entered the next stage of preparation to fulfill their set objectives. The Uzbekistan national team will play its next friendly match on November 17 against Saudi Arabia at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Russian national team will face Venezuela in Krasnodar on the same day.

In your opinion, how accurately do these ratings given by Flashscore reflect the players' actions on the pitch? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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