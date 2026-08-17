Uzbek Duo Makes an Impact: How Were Shomurodov and Fayzullayev Rated?

·26·Sport
Uzbek Duo Makes an Impact: How Were Shomurodov and Fayzullayev Rated?

Uzbek legionnaires began showing their best side from the very first round of the new Turkish Süper Lig season. Istanbul’s Başakşehir hosted Kocaelispor and secured a convincing 2–0 victory at home.

The match was played under the hosts’ complete control, and the Uzbekistan national team stars played a decisive role in the victory.

An assist in the 14th minute, then a goal from Shomurodov in the second half

Both compatriots played decisive roles on the pitch as key figures in Başakşehir’s attack:

  • Fayzullayev’s precise pass: In the 14th minute, Abbosbek Fayzullayev created a clear chance for teammate Christopher Operi, delivering an excellent assist and helping open the scoring;

  • Shomurodov’s first goal of the new season: Başakşehir’s leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov found the net in the second half, opening his account for the new season and securing his team’s victory.

Flashscore ratings: 8.3 for Shomurodov, 7.6 for Fayzullayev

The respected international edition of Flashscore which specializes in football statistics and analysis, rated the players individually:

  • Eldor Shomurodov: For his dangerous play in front of goal and important goal, he received an 8.3 rating and was named the second-best player on the pitch;

  • Abbosbek Fayzullayev: The winger, who began the season with a productive assist, was awarded a 7.6 ratingby the experts;

  • Highest rating: Christopher Operi, the scorer of Başakşehir’s first goal, recorded the highest rating for the club — 8.6.

The next test — Trabzonsporaway

The Istanbul club, which began the season with a 2–0 victory, moved into the leading group in the league table:

  • Next match: Başakşehir will next face one of the league’s top sides, Trabzonspor, away from home on 23 August in the second round.

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Eldor ShomurodovAbbosbek Fayzullayevİstanbul BaşakşehirTrabzonsporFlashscore
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