Uzbek legionnaires began showing their best side from the very first round of the new Turkish Süper Lig season. Istanbul’s Başakşehir hosted Kocaelispor and secured a convincing 2–0 victory at home.

The match was played under the hosts’ complete control, and the Uzbekistan national team stars played a decisive role in the victory.

An assist in the 14th minute, then a goal from Shomurodov in the second half

Both compatriots played decisive roles on the pitch as key figures in Başakşehir’s attack:

Fayzullayev’s precise pass: In the 14th minute, Abbosbek Fayzullayev created a clear chance for teammate Christopher Operi, delivering an excellent assist and helping open the scoring;

Shomurodov’s first goal of the new season: Başakşehir’s leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov found the net in the second half, opening his account for the new season and securing his team’s victory.

Flashscore ratings: 8.3 for Shomurodov, 7.6 for Fayzullayev

The respected international edition of Flashscore which specializes in football statistics and analysis, rated the players individually:

Eldor Shomurodov: For his dangerous play in front of goal and important goal, he received an 8.3 rating and was named the second-best player on the pitch;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev: The winger, who began the season with a productive assist, was awarded a 7.6 rating by the experts;

Highest rating: Christopher Operi, the scorer of Başakşehir’s first goal, recorded the highest rating for the club — 8.6.

The next test — Trabzonsporaway

The Istanbul club, which began the season with a 2–0 victory, moved into the leading group in the league table:

Next match: Başakşehir will next face one of the league’s top sides, Trabzonspor, away from home on 23 August in the second round.

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