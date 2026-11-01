Lyon vs Angers: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Lyon vs Angers: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Lyon vs Angers. Kick-off: 1 November, 21:15 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lyon starting lineup: 1. Greif D., 16. Abner, 13. Athekame Z., 20. Bacher F., 2. Bidstrup M., 24. Duranville J., 11. Nakamura K., 19. Niakhate M., 7. Nuamah E., 6. Tessmann T., 8. Tolisso C. (captain).

Lyon substitutes: 26. Boudache K., 40. Descamps R., . Gomes Rodriguez A., 21. Kluivert R., 22. Mata C., 18. Merah K., 99. Nartey N., . Sambi Mbungu C., 3. Tagliafico N.

Lyon head coach: Fonseca P.

Angers starting lineup: 1. Lopes A., 2. Arcus C., 93. Belkebla H. (captain), 14. Belkhdim Y., 4. Camara O., 17. Kalulu J., 21. Lefort J., 9. Peter P., 27. Raolisoa L., 10. Sbai A., 8. van den Boomen B.

Angers substitutes: 18. Allevinah J., 26. Bermont A., 24. Biumla E., 31. Djibirin H., 34. Gernigon M., 20. Louer M., 6. Mouton L., 7. Simbakoli U., 16. Zinga M.

Angers head coach: Gilli S.

LyonAngersLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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