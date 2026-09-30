Today in Aichi-Nagoya Uzbekistan wins 9 medals: two golds captured

·66·Sport
Today in Aichi-Nagoya Uzbekistan wins 9 medals: two golds captured

Another productive day has concluded for the sports delegation of Uzbekistan at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. In the competitions held on September 30, our athletes won 2 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

The brightest results of the day were recorded in judo and wrestling. While Sita Kadamboyeva and Aytjan Khalmakhanov became Asian Games champions, two more of our athletes were awarded silver, and five won bronze medals.

Two athletes — Asian Games champions

On September 30, two gold medals were added to the account of the Uzbekistan delegation.

Sita Kadamboyeva left all her opponents behind in her weight class in judo competitions, reached the final, and winning the decisive bout, became the champion of the Asian Games.

In wrestling, Aytjan Khalmakhanov presented Uzbekistan with another gold medal. He recorded a worthy result in the final bout and clinched the championship.

Two gold medals became the most important results of the September 30 program for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Two silver medals were also added

During the day, two more of our athletes reached the final and had to settle for silver medals.

In judo, Abdurakhim Nutfulloyev performed successfully in his weight class and competed in the final. After a defeat in the decisive match, he became the owner of the Asian Games silver medal.

In wrestling, Rafael Sitsuashvili made it to the list of medalists. He also finished the competition with a silver medal.

Boxers win three bronzes

Uzbekistan's boxers also made a significant contribution to the delegation's medal treasury on September 30.

Feruza Kazakova, Sitora Turdibekova, and Shavkatjon Boltayev won bronze medals in their weight categories.

Their results were recorded as yet another set of prizes for Uzbek boxing at the Asian Games.

More bronze from judo and wrestling

In addition to the boxers, representatives of Uzbekistan also rose to the podium in judo and wrestling.

Samariddin Kochkorov won the match for the bronze medal in judo competitions and took third place.

In wrestling, Jalgasbay Berdimuratov succeeded in the bronze medal match and presented another award to the Uzbekistan delegation.

Medalists of Uzbekistan on September 30

Medal

Athlete

Sport

Gold

Sita Kadamboyeva

Judo

Gold

Aytjan Khalmakhanov

Wrestling

Silver

Abdurakhim Nutfulloyev

Judo

Silver

Rafael Sitsuashvili

Wrestling

Bronze

Feruza Kazakova

Boxing

Bronze

Sitora Turdibekova

Boxing

Bronze

Shavkatjon Boltayev

Boxing

Bronze

Samariddin Kochkorov

Judo

Bronze

Jalgasbay Berdimuratov

Wrestling

9 awards in a single day

Thus, on September 30, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan won 9 medals — 2 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

The representatives of judo, wrestling, and boxing made a particularly large contribution to the day's results. Two championships, two finals, and five bronze medals showed that Uzbek athletes continue to fight for high results in Aichi-Nagoya.

There are still a number of competitions ahead at the Asian Games. This means opportunities remain for the Uzbekistan delegation's medal treasury to grow even further.

Asian GamesSita KadamboyevaAytjan KhalmakhanovJudo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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