South Korea subdued: Our judokas win bronze medal at the Asian Games

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South Korea subdued: Our judokas win bronze medal at the Asian Games

At the 2026 Summer Asian Games continuing in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan celebrated another success. Our national judo team won the bronze medal of the competition in the mixed team events.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our compatriots defeated one of the strongest teams on the continent in a dramatic clash for third place.

Fierce battle for the podium: 4:2 victory

In the bronze medal match held within the mixed team program, our judokas were opposed by the strong and renowned South Korea national team:

  • Dominance on the tatami: In the decisive tatami bouts, Uzbek athletes demonstrated strong willpower, brilliant tactics, and high technique.

  • Final score: At the end of the fierce and uncompromising series, our compatriots achieved a confident 4:2 victory over South Korea.

Thanks to this victory, our national judo team rose to the third step of the podium at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, adding a valuable bronze medal to the tally of the Uzbekistan delegation.

2026 Asian GamesJudoUzbekistan sports delegationAichi-Nagoya
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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