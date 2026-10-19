New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova: National Triumph at the Asian Para Games in Japan

The swimming competitions at the prestigious 4th Asian Para Games, currently underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, turned out to be a truly triumphant and record-breaking day for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Proving to be unrivaled in two events at once, our compatriots added two gold medals to the national team's tally and set a new continental record.

Historic Result and New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova

The women's freestyle swimming events left a tremendous impression on the fans:

Fierce race in the S5 class: In the decisive 50-meter freestyle final, Lolaxon Qodirova left her opponents no chance;

37.88-second finish: Covering the distance in 37.88 seconds , our compatriot crossed the finish line first to claim the championship;

New continental record: This achievement not only secured the gold medal but also established a new official record for both the Asian Para Games and the entire Asian continent, inscribing it in golden letters in the competition's history.

Another Gold Medal from Yegor Bolotov

Uzbekistan's representative also made a strong statement in the men's events:

100-meter distance in the S13 class: Competing in the classification for athletes with visual impairments, world champion Yegor Bolotov dominated throughout the distance;

52.90-second performance: Bolotov reached the finish line with a time of 52.90 seconds , leaving his closest pursuers behind and claiming the tournament's top prize;

Step towards the Paralympics: This result once again proved the high international prestige of the Uzbek para-swimming school.

These consecutive gold medals recorded in the pool lanes of Aichi-Nagoya significantly improved the position of the Uzbekistan national team in the overall medal standings.