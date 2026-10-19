New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova: National Triumph at the Asian Para Games in Japan

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New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova: National Triumph at the Asian Para Games in Japan

The swimming competitions at the prestigious 4th Asian Para Games, currently underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, turned out to be a truly triumphant and record-breaking day for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Proving to be unrivaled in two events at once, our compatriots added two gold medals to the national team's tally and set a new continental record.

Historic Result and New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova

The women's freestyle swimming events left a tremendous impression on the fans:

  • Fierce race in the S5 class: In the decisive 50-meter freestyle final, Lolaxon Qodirova left her opponents no chance;

  • 37.88-second finish: Covering the distance in 37.88 seconds, our compatriot crossed the finish line first to claim the championship;

  • New continental record: This achievement not only secured the gold medal but also established a new official record for both the Asian Para Games and the entire Asian continent, inscribing it in golden letters in the competition's history.

New Asian Record from Lolaxon Qodirova: National Triumph at the Asian Para Games in Japan

Another Gold Medal from Yegor Bolotov

Uzbekistan's representative also made a strong statement in the men's events:

  • 100-meter distance in the S13 class: Competing in the classification for athletes with visual impairments, world champion Yegor Bolotov dominated throughout the distance;

  • 52.90-second performance: Bolotov reached the finish line with a time of 52.90 seconds, leaving his closest pursuers behind and claiming the tournament's top prize;

  • Step towards the Paralympics: This result once again proved the high international prestige of the Uzbek para-swimming school.

These consecutive gold medals recorded in the pool lanes of Aichi-Nagoya significantly improved the position of the Uzbekistan national team in the overall medal standings.

Aichi-NagoyaAsian Para GamesLolaxon QodirovaYegor Bolotov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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