Absolute record set: Vladimir Svechnikov wins gold medal at the Asian Games

·3·Sport
Absolute record set: Vladimir Svechnikov wins gold medal at the Asian Games

At the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan achieved another sensational and historic result. According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, in the 10-meter air pistol shooting final, skilled marksman Vladimir Svechnikov, representing the honor of our country, demonstrated absolute dominance, left all his competitors behind, and won the gold medal.

This victory went down in history not only as a great event in the athlete's personal career, but also in the chronicles of entire Uzbek sports: this is the first gold medal won by Uzbekistan in shooting sports at the Asian Games after exactly a 32-year break! Moreover, in a fierce final battle, Svechnikov scored 244.3 points, setting a new absolute record for the Asian Games. This figure not only broke the continental record, but also proved that Uzbek athletes are second to none in marksmanship compared to the world's strongest schools.

So, how will this historic gold medal, awaited for 32 years, provide a powerful impetus to the development of shooting sports in Uzbekistan, what new horizons will Svechnikov's 244.3-point record open in international competitions, and how will this triumph in Nagoya strengthen our delegation's position in the overall ranking?

"Gold awaited for 32 years, 244.3 points, and the Nagoya record": 5 main points of the historic victory

Key facts and indicators from Vladimir Svechnikov's triumph at the Asian Games:

  • The 32-year "gold drought" was broken: Uzbekistan finally reclaimed the highest step of the podium in shooting sports, which had not been won for 32 years;

  • 10-meter air pistol victory: Svechnikov outsmarted all continental grandees in the final of the 10-meter air pistol shooting event;

  • New Asian Games record: Our compatriot scored a total of 244.3 points in the final, becoming the new record holder in the competition's history;

  • Official NOC recognition: The National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan announced this result as one of the most significant turning points in the history of national sports;

  • Important boost to the overall team standings: This gold medal enriched our delegation's tally at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" competition with another valuable top prize.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": 10m air pistol final and records analysis

Comparison of Vladimir Svechnikov's results and historical indicators:

Indicators and criteria

Vladimir Svechnikov (Uzbekistan)

Other Asian finalists

Sport and event

Air pistol, 10 meters

Air pistol, 10 meters

Total score accumulated

244.3 points (New Asian Games record)

2nd and 3rd place holders (lower score)

Medal won

GOLD MEDAL (1st place)

Silver and bronze medals

Historical significance

First gold at the Asian Games in 32 years

Standard podium distribution

Psychological resilience

Absolute accuracy and stability in every series

Mistakes and loss of points under pressure

Place in Uzbek sports

Took a firm place in the history of national shooting

Competition participant

Sports expertise and analysis: Why Svechnikov's record is a rebirth of the Uzbek marksmanship school

Conclusions of international sports commentators and the national coaching staff:

  • Overcoming the 32-year barrier in shooting: The Asian continent is traditionally under the absolute control of world heavyweights such as China, South Korea, and India in shooting sports; Uzbekistan's rise to the very top of the podium after not winning gold in this direction for 32 years proves that our national school has reached a new level;

  • The phenomenon of the 244.3-point record: In 10-meter air pistol shooting, every millimeter and steady heartbeat determine the result; Svechnikov not only winning, but also breaking the Asian Games record, means he has entered the world elite in terms of composure and technique;

  • A bold step towards the Olympic Games: This record-breaking gold medal has created a solid foundation for our athlete to be one of the main contenders for podium finishes at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games;

  • Mental boost for other athletes: Gold medals won in aquatic sports, boxing, and now in shooting inspire high confidence in our other athletes participating in "Aichi-Nagoya-2026".

Vladimir Svechnikov's record-breaking gold shot in Japan has truly ushered in a new era in the history of Uzbek sports.

In your opinion, how much will Vladimir Svechnikov's record and gold medal, set after a 32-year break, increase the interest of young people in shooting sports in our country? Do you believe our athlete will be able to repeat this success at the upcoming Olympic Games? Leave your personal thoughts and congratulations to our new record holder in the comments and share this article, which instills national pride, with all sports fans!

Vladimir SvechnikovAsian Games 2026Aichi-Nagoyaair pistol
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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