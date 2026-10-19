Is Manchester City headed for the Championship? Daily Mail reveals details

The most sensational and long-running financial investigation in the history of English football is approaching a decisive phase. According to the influential British publication Daily Mail, Manchester City, accused of multiple breaches of financial regulations, could face unprecedentedly severe sanctions.

After an independent commission officially found the club guilty of financial fraud, the "Citizens" filed an appeal against the decision. However, the turn of events is increasingly likely to move much faster than the club anticipated.

No appeal wait: Why will the penalty decision be announced earlier?

As stated in the Daily Mail's analytical article, the leadership of the English Premier League (EPL) intends to announce disciplinary measures against the club without waiting for the final verdict on the appeal:

Time limit and potential delay: The appeal process is extremely complex, and it is highly unlikely that its final outcome will be known by the end of January;

The fate of the season: To prevent artificial uncertainty in the standings, the league leadership favors implementing measures sooner;

Severe punishment mechanism: The main anticipated punishments are expected to be a massive deduction of points and a heavy financial fine amounting to hundreds of millions for City.

Is the Championship awaiting the "Citizens"?

A record points deduction could turn into a real disaster for the club:

Leaving the top flight: Such a large points penalty would automatically lead to the team being relegated from the EPL and spending at least one season in England's second tier — the Championship ;

Risk of staying for multiple seasons: If the points deduction is carried over or applied to subsequent seasons as well, Manchester City's return to the elite could be further delayed, and they might remain in the Championship for more than one season;

League 2 scenario ruled out: At the same time, the publication notes that earlier speculations regarding dropping the club down to the fourth division — League 2 — have been taken off the agenda.

If these sanctions are officially confirmed, it will undoubtedly deal a massive blow to the future of one of the world's biggest football clubs, as well as the fate of its star players and coaching staff.