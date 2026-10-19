Is Manchester City headed for the Championship? Daily Mail reveals details

·66·Sport
Is Manchester City headed for the Championship? Daily Mail reveals details

The most sensational and long-running financial investigation in the history of English football is approaching a decisive phase. According to the influential British publication Daily Mail, Manchester City, accused of multiple breaches of financial regulations, could face unprecedentedly severe sanctions.

After an independent commission officially found the club guilty of financial fraud, the "Citizens" filed an appeal against the decision. However, the turn of events is increasingly likely to move much faster than the club anticipated.

No appeal wait: Why will the penalty decision be announced earlier?

As stated in the Daily Mail's analytical article, the leadership of the English Premier League (EPL) intends to announce disciplinary measures against the club without waiting for the final verdict on the appeal:

  • Time limit and potential delay: The appeal process is extremely complex, and it is highly unlikely that its final outcome will be known by the end of January;

  • The fate of the season: To prevent artificial uncertainty in the standings, the league leadership favors implementing measures sooner;

  • Severe punishment mechanism: The main anticipated punishments are expected to be a massive deduction of points and a heavy financial fine amounting to hundreds of millions for City.

Is the Championship awaiting the "Citizens"?

A record points deduction could turn into a real disaster for the club:

  • Leaving the top flight: Such a large points penalty would automatically lead to the team being relegated from the EPL and spending at least one season in England's second tier — the Championship;

  • Risk of staying for multiple seasons: If the points deduction is carried over or applied to subsequent seasons as well, Manchester City's return to the elite could be further delayed, and they might remain in the Championship for more than one season;

  • League 2 scenario ruled out: At the same time, the publication notes that earlier speculations regarding dropping the club down to the fourth division — League 2 — have been taken off the agenda.

If these sanctions are officially confirmed, it will undoubtedly deal a massive blow to the future of one of the world's biggest football clubs, as well as the fate of its star players and coaching staff.

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueDaily MailEPL sanctions
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penaltyMourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penalty9 October 08:08Abdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPLAbdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPL8 October 07:11A man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final secondsA man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final seconds11 October 08:56"Get out!" shouts against De Zerbi: Tottenham fans furious"Get out!" shouts against De Zerbi: Tottenham fans furious19 September 21:44"We will build the best club in the world!": Sensation statement from Arsenal's head coach"We will build the best club in the world!": Sensation statement from Arsenal's head coach17 September 13:38“Manchester City” Found Guilty of Financial Crimes: Will 25 Points Be Deducted Every Year?“Manchester City” Found Guilty of Financial Crimes: Will 25 Points Be Deducted Every Year?29 September 20:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak