«No Room for Racism»: Why did representatives of 5 clubs reject the symbolic gesture?

·79·Sport
«No Room for Racism»: Why did representatives of 5 clubs reject the symbolic gesture?

As part of the regular match round in the English Premier League, the traditional «No Room for Racism» campaign was remembered for unexpected situations that caught the public's attention.

According to the competition regulations, players were supposed to take a knee when entering the pitch to show solidarity against any form of racism and discrimination. However, 6 players representing five different EPL clubs openly refused to participate in this action.

Who are the 6 players who refused to take a knee?

The list of protesting players includes a number of well-known names:

  • «Manchester City»: Marc Guéhi;

  • «Bournemouth»: Tyler Adams and Ryan;

  • «Leeds United»: Dominic Calvert-Lewin;

  • «Ipswich Town»: Issa Diop;

  • «Everton»: Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Although none of them took a knee, they stood on the pitch and expressed their support for the idea of the fight by applauding.

«This is not just a football problem»: Marc Guéhi's sharp comment

«Manchester City» defender Marc Guéhi explained his position in detail, hinting that the current form of the campaign is not yielding the expected results. His statement to the BBC caused widespread discussion:

  • Initial attitude: «I haven't taken a knee for a long time. I always applaud to show what this action actually means;

  • Depth of the problem: However, I think this is not just a problem belonging to football pitches, it is a much broader issue in society. And football is merely a tool that inspires hope in conveying the right message to people;

  • Need to change the format: Of course, it's good that the idea of this campaign hasn't lost its relevance yet. But we can do much more practical work. I think the time has come to seriously reconsider how this campaign should be continued in the future», — the player concluded.

From symbolic gestures to practical measures

Many athletes and experts view the tradition of taking a knee, which has been ongoing in the EPL for several years, simply as «eye-wash» or a mere formality.

Such actions by football stars show that the time has come to move from repetitive gestures against racism to real legal measures and impactful promotional work.

No Room for RacismEnglish Premier LeagueMarc GuéhiTaking a knee
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will City be expelled from the EPL? Football insider reveals sensational informationWill City be expelled from the EPL? Football insider reveals sensational informationToday 07:09Is Manchester City headed for the Championship? Daily Mail reveals detailsIs Manchester City headed for the Championship? Daily Mail reveals detailsYesterday 21:44A man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final secondsA man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final seconds11 October 08:56Mourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penaltyMourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penalty9 October 08:08Abdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPLAbdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPL8 October 07:11"Get out!" shouts against De Zerbi: Tottenham fans furious"Get out!" shouts against De Zerbi: Tottenham fans furious19 September 21:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester