Will City be expelled from the EPL? Football insider reveals sensational information

·75·Sport
Will City be expelled from the EPL? Football insider reveals sensational information

New and serious details have emerged regarding the Manchester City case, which is considered one of the most sensational and large-scale investigations in the history of English football. Well-known football insider and journalist Oliver Holt stated that the "Citizens" are at risk of officially leaving the English Premier League (EPL) at the end of the current season.

The Premier League management is preparing to issue a much faster and harsher decision than expected against the club, which is accused of violating financial rules.

No appeal expected: Why will the punishment be announced early?

According to insider Oliver Holt, the league administration does not want to drag the matter out unnecessarily:

  • Decision not expected before January: The appeal process initiated by the club takes a long time, and its final outcome will certainly not be released before January;

  • The league's firm stance: To prevent artificial uncertainties, EPL officials plan to announce disciplinary measures earlier, without waiting for the completion of the review of Manchester City's complaint;

  • Fate of the season: If such a decision is made, the club will find itself in a very difficult situation during the current championship itself.

Record points deduction and risk of relegation to the Championship

Holt noted that the main disciplinary mechanisms applied against the club could be as follows:

  • A punishment that prevents staying in the EPL: Manchester City is expected to be docked such a large number of points that even the team's success in all remaining matches will not be enough to keep them in the Premier League;

  • Double blow — starting the next season without points too: Restrictions may carry over not only to the EPL, but also to the next season when the club participates in the Championship (second division), meaning the team could start the new season in the new league with negative points as well;

  • League Two prediction rejected: The journalist denied previously circulated rumors about City being exiled to England's fourth division, League Two, emphasizing that the club will not be dropped below the second division.

115 charges and waiting for an official decision

Recall that Manchester City has been officially charged with a total of 115 counts related to violations of financial fair play and league regulations.

So far, an independent commission and the EPL have not announced a final official verdict regarding the club's relegation to a lower division and exact punishment terms. However, this information provided by insiders shows that the grand club's future is under serious threat.

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueFinancial Fair PlayOliver Holt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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