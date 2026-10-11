A man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final seconds

·10·Sport
A man down, Tottenham deprives MU of victory in the final seconds

The central match of the 6th round of the English Premier League provided fans with a truly dramatic climax. The encounter between two famous clubs struggling in the standings — Manchester United and Tottenham — ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

When the fate of the match seemed already sealed and Spurs were left with ten men on the pitch, a goal scored by Dominic Solanke in stoppage time left the Old Trafford stands in shock.

Match Chronicle: Mbeumo's goal, red card, and a "cold shower" from Solanke

While the first half was evenly contested and ended goalless, the main action unfolded in the final 20 minutes of the game:

  • Mbeumo's shot (73rd minute): The hosts' sustained pressure paid off in the 73rd minute as Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo accurately hit the opponent's net, putting the Mancunians ahead;

  • Bentancur's sending off (78th minute): Just five minutes later, the visitors' situation worsened. Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a direct red card by the main referee for a rough challenge;

  • Solanke's comeback (90+2nd minute): Playing a man down, Tottenham launched a final attack, and in stoppage time, central striker Dominic Solanke breached the Mancunians' goal, saving his team from inevitable defeat.

Situation in the Standings

This draw was not enough for either team to fully escape the crisis:

  • Manchester United: After gaining one point, they increased their tally to 6 points and remain in the lower part of the EPL table — in 12th place;

  • Tottenham: Thanks to the resilient draw, they raised their points to 3, climbed to 18th place in the standings, and continue the fight to exit the relegation zone.

Match Details and Lineups

  • EPL. Round 6

    Manchester United — Tottenham 1:1

    Goals: Mbeumo (73) — Solanke (90+2).

  • Manchester United: Lammens, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro (Dalot, 59), Amad (Zirkzee, 59), Shaw, Tielemans (Baleba, 59), Mainoo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

  • Tottenham: Kinski, Senesi, van Hecke, Udogie (van de Ven, 74), Gallagher (Maddison, 74), Gray, Bergvall (Bentancur, 66), Tonali, Savio, Solanke, Kudus (Marmoush, 66).

  • Yellow cards: Shaw (80), Fernandes (84), Martinez (87) — Gallagher (4), van Hecke (79).

  • Red card: Bentancur (78).

While Manchester United let victory slip away and dropped points in front of their fans, the Spurs managed to snatch an important point in a difficult situation thanks to their resilience while shorthanded.

Manchester UnitedTottenhamEnglish Premier LeagueMbeumo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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