Mourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penalty

·2·Sport
Mourinho makes a sensational statement about Manchester City's financial penalty

The controversies surrounding Manchester City, which has been found guilty of violating English Premier League financial fair play rules, remain in the spotlight of the global football elite. Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho expressed his views in a uniquely sarcastic manner regarding these protracted legal battles and potential sanctions in England.

In an interview with the famous Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Portuguese specialist openly mocked the fact that court and appeal processes could take so long that a person's life might end before the final penal decision is announced.

"You can only laugh in this situation": Mourinho's sarcastic remarks

Jose Mourinho stated that it is difficult to take the most resonant financial court case in modern football seriously:

  • Ironic approach: "You can only laugh in a situation like this. I think we are all waiting to see what happens in the end anyway," the specialist began his reaction;

  • Age and trial deadlines: "But considering that I am already over 60 years old, I will need some serious luck to live long enough to see the final verdict handed down on this case";

  • Criticism of bureaucracy: Mourinho harshly condemned the red tape and delays in English football and international sports courts.

An endless chain of appeals

The experienced manager, nicknamed "The Special One," openly described the future scenario of the legal battle:

  • Long-drawn process: "First they will make a decision, then an appeal will be filed by the club..."

  • "I will turn 80": "By the time all these processes come to an end, I will probably turn 80," the coach hinted that City's defense mechanisms could delay the conclusion of the case for years.

Historic trial in the EPL and potential consequences

The charges brought against "Manchester City" are of an unprecedented scale in the history of English football:

  • Scope of charges: The club is accused of artificially inflating financial revenues, concealing expenses, and systematically violating Premier League rules;

  • Threat of severe sanctions: Among the potential punishments being discussed so far are drastic measures such as relegation to a lower division, a record points deduction, and even the annulment of previously won championship titles;

  • Appeal battle: The management of the "Citizens" has stated that they are ready to appeal any guilty verdict up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and defend their position to the end.

Mourinho's statement has sparked a heated resonance among the football community, once again bringing to the agenda how slow and complex the financial discipline system in English football is operating.

Manchester CityJose MourinhoEnglish Premier Leaguefinancial fair play
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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