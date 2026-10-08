Abdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPL

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Abdukodir Husanov becomes the most expensive post-Soviet footballer in the EPL

The authoritative Transfermarkt portal, specializing in evaluating the international transfer market, has updated the market values of football players from post-Soviet countries playing in the English Premier League. The central defender of the Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City, Abdukodir Husanov, has solidified his status as the most expensive player among representatives of the CIS and former Soviet states playing in the EPL.

Analysts and experts have set the transfer value of the 22-year-old talented defender at 50 million euros. This figure is an absolute record not only in the history of Uzbekistan, but also of entire Central Asian football.

An 18 million euro gap from the closest pursuer

The Transfermarkt ranking demonstrated that Husanov has pulled significantly ahead of his peers and competitors:

  • Second place: The second spot on the list went to Brentford midfielder Yegor Yarmolyuk from Ukraine. His value was estimated at 32 million euros — the gap with Husanov is a full 18 million euros;

  • The star rounding out the top three: The top three includes Liverpool goalkeeper, skilled Georgian shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili — his market value is indicated as 28 million euros;

  • Representatives of Ukraine: Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko (25 mln euros) took 4th place in the ranking, while Mykhailo Mudryk (15 mln euros), who moved to Tottenham, took 5th place.

Top 5 most expensive post-Soviet players in the EPL:

  1. Abdukodir Husanov (Manchester City, Uzbekistan) — 50 mln euros;

  2. Yegor Yarmolyuk (Brentford, Ukraine) — 32 mln euros;

  3. Giorgi Mamardashvili (Liverpool, Georgia) — 28 mln euros;

  4. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton, Ukraine) — 25 mln euros;

  5. Mykhailo Mudryk (Tottenham, Ukraine) — 15 mln euros.

Husanov's career in Manchester and current season stats

The rapid growth in Abdukodir Husanov's price in a short period of time is explained by his reliable performances at the English grandee:

  • 40 million transfer: Having joined Manchester City from French club Lens in January 2025 for 40 million euros, the defender lifted the FA Cup and EFL Cup trophies over his head in his very first season;

  • Current season minutes: In the 2026/2027 season, our compatriot has taken to the pitch in 6 matches across all competitions under Pep Guardiola, playing a total of 391 minutes and picking up one yellow card.

Such a sharp rise of the defender not only places him among the most promising defenders in English football, but also elevates the prestige of Uzbek football to a new level on the world stage.

Abdukodir HusanovManchester CityTransfermarktEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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