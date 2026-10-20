Not Arda Turan, but Yalchin: The head coach issue in the Turkish national team is almost resolved

Major changes are expected in the management of the Turkish national team. According to information provided by well-known insider and sports journalist Nicolò Schira, experienced local specialist Sergen Yalçın may become the new head coach of the country's main team.

Negotiations between the parties have entered the final stage, and the agreement is expected to include a comprehensive contract valid until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Why did Vincenzo Montella leave?

This decision by the Turkish Football Federation is related to the national team's recent tournament results:

Unsatisfactory results: Italian specialist Vincenzo Montella, who had been managing the team, left his post due to a decline in results and failure to meet requirements;

End of cooperation: The federation management decided to terminate the contract with Montella ahead of schedule and entrust the management of the national team to a local coach.

Insider's mistake: Not Arda Turan, but Sergen Yalçın

Initially, various rumors circulated regarding the head coaching position:

Deleted insider info: Journalist Nicolò Schira had previously spread news that young specialist Arda Turan would take charge of the national team, but soon after, he deleted this post from social media;

Main candidate chosen: It soon became clear that the main focus and negotiations had shifted to the candidacy of former Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın.

Who is Sergen Yalçın and what is his experience?

The Turkish specialist has extensive experience and prestige in the national championship:

Golden era at Beşiktaş: Yalçın's last job was at Istanbul's Beşiktaş club, where he won both the Turkish championship and the domestic cup in a single season;

Rich experience in the Super Lig: Throughout his career, he has worked effectively at a number of Turkish championship clubs, such as Antalyaspor, Yeni Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor, Konyaspor, Eskişehirspor, Kayserispor, Gaziantepspor, and Sivasspor.

If the contract is officially signed, Sergen Yalçın will be tasked with elevating the Turkish national team to a new generation level and successfully leading them to the 2030 World Cup.