Turkish Football Federation Parts Ways with Vincenzo Montella

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Turkish Football Federation Parts Ways with Vincenzo Montella

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has decided to terminate its cooperation with well-known Italian specialist Vincenzo Montella, who had been serving as the head coach of the national team. According to an official statement by the organization's press service, the current contract between the two parties will not be extended.

This drastic decision was directly prompted by the team's unsuccessful performance in the current season of the UEFA Nations League. The Turkish national team suffered defeats in all four matches of the group stage, drawing sharp criticism from fans and management alike.

The Montella Era: Success at Euro 2024 and Obstacles at the 2026 World Cup

The 52-year-old Italian specialist took charge of the Turkish national team in 2023 and achieved notable results during his tenure:

  • European Championship Quarterfinals: Under Montella, the Turks played an attacking and meaningful game at Euro 2024, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament;

  • World Cup Qualification: The coach accomplished the task of leading the Turkish national team to the final stage of the 2026 World Cup, though the team failed to advance to the playoff stage at the Mundial;

  • Recent Crisis: The series of consecutive defeats in the Nations League following the World Cup led the federation's leadership to decide against renewing the contract.

Rich Coaching and Playing Experience

Vincenzo Montella is regarded as one of the prominent figures with immense prestige at both international and club levels:

  • Club Career: Before his appointment to the national team, he worked as a head coach for Adana Demirspor in Turkey, Sevilla in Spain, and Italian clubs Fiorentina, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Catania, and AS Roma;

  • Playing Achievements: As a forward, Montella won the Italian championship with AS Roma in the 2000/2001 season and made history in 2000 as a runner-up (silver medalist) of the European Championship with the Italy national team.

In the coming days, the Turkish Football Federation will begin reviewing a list of new candidates for the vacant head coaching position.

Vincenzo MontellaTurkish Football FederationUEFA Nations LeagueEuro 2024
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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