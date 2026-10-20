«A new era in the Turkish national team»: Sergen Yalcin appointed as head coach

The coaching situation in the Turkish national team has officially been clarified. According to a report published on the official website of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), well-known specialist — 53-year-old Sergen Yalcin has been appointed as the new head coach of the national team.

UEFA Nations Following a series of failures in the League, the leadership of Turkish football, having decided to make changes, opted to place long-term trust in a local coach.

4-year deal and Montella's resignation

The coaching change in the Turkish national team includes the following key details:

Long-term contract: Sergen Yalcin will sign a four-year deal with the Turkish Football Federation and prepare the national team for major international tournaments;

Italian specialist departs: Yalcin replaced the previous head coach Vinchenso Montella in this position. Montella had left his post following the team's four consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League;

Big return after unemployment: For Yalcin, who has been on break since parting ways with the club Besiktas in May 2026, this marks his first stint managing a national team in his career.

Yalcin's experience: A strong strategist of the Turkish championship

Sergen Yalcin holds great authority and experience in Turkish football, having left a significant mark at a number of clubs:

Club career: Throughout his coaching career, aside from Besiktas, he has successfully managed Super Lig clubs such as Antalyaspor, Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor, and Konyaspor;

Determination and character: The coach's ability to instill a fighting spirit in his players and his attacking style of play are expected to shape the new image of the national team.

Tough tests ahead: November schedule

The newly appointed head coach faces severe tests from his very first days. In November, as part of the Nations League matches, the Turkish national team will clash with two world giants:

Match against the Belgian national team;

Central clash against the French national team.

For Yalcin's charges, these matches are of decisive importance not only for restoring their standing in the Nations League, but also for regaining trust in the team under the new coach's leadership.