Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil's plans for the 2030 World Cup

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Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil's plans for the 2030 World Cup

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti made a surprise visit to the Valdebebas training complex in Madrid, meeting with players and the coaching staff of his former team. According to Goal.com, during this cordial meeting, the experienced specialist discussed his strategic plans for preparing the Brazilian national team for the 2030 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The former Real Madrid manager did not hide his joy at returning to a familiar environment and had a heartfelt conversation with the team members before training. He paid close attention to the physical condition and recovery processes of the Brazilian players at the royal club.

The phase of shaping a new generation

According to Ancelotti, the previous World Cup cycle marks the end of an era for the Brazilians. Therefore, a period of radical changes has begun in the national team, and attracting young talents has become a priority.

In this process, the coach paid special attention to the club form of leaders such as Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo. He also emphasized that he is closely monitoring promising youngsters playing not only in Spain but also in Brazil and other European leagues.

Upcoming challenges

The main goal of the Brazil head coach is to build a powerful and complete team capable of competing with any opponent by the 2030 World Cup. The specialist acknowledged that there is immense potential among the current 20-21-year-old players.

Upcoming friendly matches are crucial for the formation of the new generation and testing the team's play. Ancelotti's squad is scheduled to travel to Australia at the end of September to play two matches in Townsville and Brisbane. Following that, the team will travel to India to play in Kolkata, and these matches will serve as an important test for the coaching staff.

Carlo AncelottiBrazil National TeamReal Madrid2030 World CupFootball News
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