Arda Guler: 'I played very poorly, the criticism is fair'

·41·Sport
Arda Guler: 'I played very poorly, the criticism is fair'

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler spoke candidly about his performance and the team's tournament run following a 3-2 victory over the USA in the World Cup group stage.

Despite scoring against the USA and being named man of the match, the 21-year-old footballer admitted he was not satisfied with his actions.

«I played very poorly. Whatever the critics say, they are all right. Overall, Turkey had a very bad tournament. As a result, we had to end our participation in the competition early», said Guler.

The Real Madrid midfielder emphasized that he hopes to draw the right conclusions from the mistakes made during the tournament and change the situation in the future.

«I hope we can fix everything from now on. It was said that my mental state was not good before the game against the USA. I am ready for any criticism. All of it is fair», The Touchline reported quoting Guler.

As a reminder, the Turkey national team led by Vincenzo Montella finished fourth in Group D with 3 points, exiting the World Cup in the group stage.

The victory over the USA was the only success for the Turks in the tournament. However, this result was not enough for the team to advance to the knockout stage.

Arda GulerTurkeyReal MadridVincenzo Montella
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