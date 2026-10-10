Arda Turan could become the head coach of the Turkish national team

·1·Sport
Arda Turan could become the head coach of the Turkish national team

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has already identified the main candidate to take over the national team management following the dismissal of Vincenzo Montella. According to a report by well-known insider and sports journalist Nicolo Schira on his X social media page, the federation is currently seriously considering the candidacy of Turkish football legend Arda Turan, who has been successfully managing Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sources estimate the probability of the 39-year-old specialist being appointed as head coach to be very high.

Two positions at the same time: Details of the unusual scheme

According to information provided by NTV Spor, one of Turkey's influential publications, the negotiations are being conducted in an unusual and rare format:

  • Condition of not leaving "Shakhtar": Arda Turan may work both in the national team and at "Shakhtar" simultaneously without stopping his activities at the club;

  • Winning streak at the club: The specialist has been heading the helm of the Ukrainian grandee since 2025 and in a short time proved his potential as a coach by winning the Ukrainian Premier League championship with "Shakhtar";

  • Federation's trust: The leadership believes that Arda Turan's modern views, enthusiasm, and perfect knowledge of the national team's internal environment will be able to quickly revive the crisis-stricken national team.

Former captain of the team and a living legend

Arda Turan served as a leader and captain wearing the national team jersey for many years:

  • Centurion milestone: He took the field in exactly 100 official matches as part of the Turkish national team;

  • Huge efficiency: In these matches, the midfielder scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists to his teammates, serving as the main driving force of the team;

  • International reputation: The vast experience accumulated in powerhouse clubs like "Atletico Madrid" and "Barcelona" further strengthens his reputation in coaching.

The vacuum after the Montella era

The Turkish Football Federation officially relieved Italian coach Vincenzo Montella of his duties on October 9. Four consecutive defeats in the group stage of the Nations League and the failure to reach the 2026 World Cup playoffs were the main reasons for not extending the contract with the Italian specialist.

If negotiations between the federation and Arda Turan conclude successfully, the former captain's return to the national team post is expected to usher in a new, nationally spirited era in Turkish football.

Turkish Football FederationVincenzo MontellaArda TuranShakhtar
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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