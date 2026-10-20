"The sensation has stopped": AGMK defeats Gulistan and reaches the Uzbekistan Cup semifinals

The quarter-final matches of the Uzbekistan Cup in football have started. In the first encounter of the quarter-final stage, Olmaliq's AGMK team hosted the "Gulistan" club, which has become the main discovery of the tournament.

In a uncompromising battle, the students of Mirjalol Qosimov demonstrated superiority in class and experience, securing a confident 2:0 victory and becoming the first semifinalist of the competition.

The second half that decided the fate of the match

While the first half passed with equal struggle and strong defensive resistance from the Sirdaryo team, in the second half the Olmaliq players made good use of their opportunities:

Opening goal by Ivan Pesic: In the 53rd minute, AGMK's skilled legionnaire Ivan Pesic hit the opponent's goal to open the score — 1:0;

The clincher by Nodir Abdurazzoqov: In the 77th minute of the match, Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov scored the second goal for the Olmaliq team, practically putting an end to the intrigue in the match — 2:0;

Gulistan's successful run stopped: The dedicated "Gulistan" team, which has recorded a number of sensational results in the cup matches this current season, ended its run at the quarter-final stage.

Match details: Lineups and key indicators

Uzbekistan Cup. 1/4 final

AGMK — "Gulistan" 2:0

Goals: Ivan Pesic (53), Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov (77).

AGMK: 23. Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, 6. Avazbek O‘lmasaliyev, 19. Axmadullo Muqumjonov, 44. Abror Karimov, 8. Abubakr Rizo Turdialiyev, 9. Aziz Xolmurodov (21. Hazratjon Tursunqulov, 82), 17. Nodirbek Abdurazzoqov (26. Faridjon Abdullayev, 82), 4. Mirjamol Qosimov (28. Arihiro Sentoku, 62), 5. Giorgi Papava (30. Abror Sarimsoqov, 87), 88. Siavash Haqnazariy, 77. Ivan Pesic (27. Urosh Koyich, 62).

"Gulistan": 12. Sarvar Husanov, 5. Ozod Rajabov, 17. Ixtiyor Toshpo‘latov, 11. Azamat Abduhalilov, 19. Shahzodbek G‘ofurbekov, 23. Turdibek Omonov, 8. Bunyod Shodiyev, 9. Alisher Sobirjonov (30. Jasurbek Saydazimov, 87), 26. Javohir Ne’matullayev, 20. Abdulaziz Ne’matov (22. Azimjon Mamatqulov, 56), 10. Shoxnazar Norbekov (15. Behruz Abdullayev, 36).

Yellow cards: Abror Karimov (49), Urosh Koyich (89).

The Olmaliq team will now fight for a ticket to the final against the winner of another pairing in the Uzbekistan Cup semifinals.