Woman who strangled two children to take revenge on her husband sentenced to prison in Sirdaryo Region

A 32-year-old woman in Sirdaryo Region who caused the deaths of her two minor children following an argument with her husband has been sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2024, in a rented house in Guliston District. According to court documents, the woman first strangled her 6-year-old son and then her 4-year-old son.

She later attempted to conceal the traces of the crime by making the scene appear to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The woman left the gas stove and water taps running. She also laid the children down and tried to make it appear that they had been poisoned by gas.

A forensic medical examination, however, determined that the children had died from strangulation, not carbon monoxide poisoning. The woman subsequently also attempted suicide, but doctors managed to save her life.

The Shirin City Criminal Court found the woman guilty.

Information

Woman’s age 32 years

Children 6 and 4 years old

Sentence 13 years and 4 months

According to the court ruling, the woman will serve her sentence in a general-regime penal colony.