Incredible comeback in Fergana: Neftchi snatches victory in 90+8 minute

In the 27th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the main title contender from Fergana, Neftchi hosted Almalyk's AGMK club on their home turf. The match, played in front of local fans, became one of the most dramatic and unexpected finishes in the history of Uzbek football.

The fate of the match was completely turned upside down in the final minutes of regulation and stoppage time — the hosts converted a defeat into a victory within 10 minutes.

Chronicle of the final 10-minute shocker and thriller

Although the score remained deadlocked for most of the game, a real goal rain began just before the final whistle:

88th minute, Papava's penalty: After a foul by defender Abduganiyev in the penalty area, AGMK legionnaire Giorgi Papava successfully converted the spot-kick, putting the visitors ahead — 0:1;

90th minute, quick response from Sarsenbayev: The Fergana side did not give up after conceding. Substitute Nurbek Sarsenbayev capitalized on a defensive error to restore parity — 1:1;

90+8th minute, lethal strike from Giyosov: In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Khurshid Giyosov scored the winner against AGMK, sending the stadium into a frenzy — 2:1.

Match report and lineups

Super League. 27th round Neftchi — AGMK 2:1 Goals: Sarsenbayev (90), Giyosov (90+8) — Papava (88, pen.). Yellow cards: Karimov (47), Ratinio (74), Abduganiyev (87).

Neftchi: Ergashev, Aliboyev, Ismoilov, Jovovic, Iskanderov, Abduganiyev, Perica (Sarsenbayev, 60), Gafurov, Odilov (Ratinio, 72), Sayfiyev, Kouao.

AGMK: Abdunabiyev, Papava, Ulmasaliyev, Ahmadaliyev, Turdialiyev, Sobirjonov, Abdurazzoqov (Xolmurodov, 46), Muqumjonov, Karimov, Pesic, Haknazariy (Sentoku, 75).

A decisive step in the title race

This incredible comeback brought the Fergana team even closer to the gold medals: