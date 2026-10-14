Kick-off times for Uzbekistan Cup quarter-final matches announced

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Kick-off times for Uzbekistan Cup quarter-final matches announced

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League (PFL) has officially approved the start times and exact schedule for the matches within the 1/4 final stage of the country's football cup. The matches of this important stage of the competition will take place on October 20 and 21.

The quarter-final clashes are generating great interest as they will not only present fans with principal encounters between Super League leaders, but also with the sensational participation of lower-league representatives.

Four pairs, a two-day football celebration

According to the schedule, three matches will be held on the first day, and one match determining the name of the last semi-finalist will be held on the second day:

October 20 (Tuesday):

  • 18:30 | AGMK — «Gulistan»

    In the match in Almalyk, the Sirdaryo team, representing the First League, will take the field to record a major sensation;

  • 19:00 | «Sogdiana» — «Andijan»

    A fierce battle between valley and oasis teams in Jizzakh;

  • 19:00 | «Neftchi» — «Lokomotiv»

    One of the most central and intrigue-filled matches of the stage, where two experienced clubs will fight for a semi-final ticket.

October 21 (Wednesday):

  • 19:00 | «Navbahor» — «Gazalkent»

    In the clash in Namangan, the "falcons" will be tested by the Gazalkent team before the eyes of their fans.

Quarter-final intrigue: The courage of lower-league representatives

This season's cup matches are remembered for a number of unexpected results:

  • The heroism of «Gulistan»: The pupils of Abbos Ergashev, who is a participant of the First League, outsmarted strong opponents and reached the quarter-finals. The match in Almalyk will be a truly historic test for the Sirdaryo team;

  • The confrontation between «Neftchi» and «Lokomotiv»: The clash of two renowned giants of the country's football is expected to become the ornament of the competition — for both sides, one of the main goals of the season is precisely to win the cup;

  • Pressure on the threshold of the semi-finals: The single-match play-off system forgives no mistakes, which guarantees intensity and attacking football every minute.

The names of the country's four strongest teams will become clear precisely at the end of these two days of dramatic matches.

PFLQuarter-finalGulistanAbbos Ergashev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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