FC Porto vs PSV: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Daniel Siebert blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+1 Sergiño Dest (PSV) found space at the corner of the box and unleashed a powerful shot towards the center of the goal, but Diogo Costa easily gathered the ball.

45 Sergiño Dest (PSV) tries to push forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

44 Ivan Perišić (PSV) took the corner quickly with a short pass.

42 Filip Kostic (PSV) drove into the penalty area and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his shot went just inches wide of the left post. He had to score! The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to FC Porto.

40 Gabri Veiga (Porto) lets fly with a powerful long-range shot. His brilliant effort flashes just wide of the left post. The ball goes out of play and PSV have a goal kick.

39 Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV) is booked for a foul on his opponent. Daniel Siebert had an easy decision to make.

38 Samu (FC Porto) played a forward pass, but a defender blocked the ball.

37 Oscar Pitushevski (FC Porto) entered the penalty area and showed off his individual skill. Unfortunately, the final shot didn't work out and the ball went over the crossbar. The ball went out of play and a goal kick was awarded to PSV.

36 Alberto Costa (FC Porto) commits a foul trying to win the ball back. Daniel Siebert had a clear view and blows his whistle.

35 Mauro Júnior (PSV) made a very rough challenge for the ball, and Daniel Siebert stopped the play, awarding a free kick.

32 Mauro Junior (PSV) collected the rebound from his own cross and decided to shoot from medium range. He better not have done that, as the ball sailed well over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to FC Porto.

31 Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV) held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee blew the whistle for a foul after reviewing the situation.

30 Сержиньо Дест (ПСВ) тўпни жарима майдончаси ичига узатди, аммо у ерда бирорта жамоадошини топа олмади. Ноаниқ узатма.

27 FC Porto took the corner quickly with a short pass.

26 Pepe (Porto) delivered a great cross into the box. However, the opposing defender was alert, cleared the ball and averted the danger. Porto wins a corner kick. The opponents face the threat of another attack.

24 Sergiño Dest (PSV) tried to play a long pass to Guus Til, but the defenders cleared the danger. Throw-in for PSV.

22 Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV) sends a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders clear the ball.

21 Kodai Sano (PSV) and Sven Mijnans tried a quick one-two from twenty yards out, but the defense intercepted.

19 Matej Kovar (PSV) sent a brilliant long pass forward, Ivan Perisic received the ball, but couldn't beat his marker and the attack broke down.

18 Сержиньо Дест (ПСВ) рақиб ўйинчиларидан бирининг либосидан тортди ва Даниэль Зиберт фол учун ҳуштагини чалди.

17 Mauro Junior (PSV) was left unmarked at the corner of the box, but his shot went just past the right post. The ball went out of play and FC Porto will restart with a goal kick.

17 Ivan Perišić (PSV) delivered a great cross into the box, but the defenders intercepted the ball and cleared it out of play.

15 Diogo Costa is alert and claims the long pass from Sven Mijnans (PSV) with ease. A comfortable save!

14 The set-piece cross into the penalty area by Kodai Sano (PSV) was easily cleared by one of the defenders.

12 One of the defenders reacted at the last minute and brilliantly blocked Filip Kostic's (PSV) cross.

11 Guus Til (PSV) unleashed a powerful shot towards goal from outside the penalty box, but it missed the right post by just a few inches.

11 Sergi

9 Oscar Pitushevsky (FC Porto) reached the cross inside the box, but shot well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play and PSV will restart with a goal kick.

7 Oscar Pitushevsky (FC Porto) had no passing options and decided to go solo. It was a great run and a good shot from inside the box, but the ball went just past the left post. The ball went out of play, and the PSV goalkeeper will restart the game.

7 Lutsharel Geertruida crossed it into the center. Ivan Perišić (PSV) headed it, but the ball went wide of the left post. It's a goal kick for Porto.

6 Ivan Perišić (PSV) beat the defender to a cross into the box, but couldn't keep his shot down and the ball went wide of the left post. The ball went out of play and FC Porto will restart with a goal kick.

5 Guus Til (PSV) and Kodai Sano collide once more trying to find an open teammate.

3 Pepe (FC Porto) sends the ball into the penalty box, but the opponent's defense quickly clears it. The linesman awards a throw-in to FC Porto.

2 Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV) crosses into the box, but the opponent's defense clears the danger.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

00:01 The players have taken the pitch and the match is about to kick off. PSV will get the game underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Daniel Siebert.

00:00 Before the match begins, you can check out the starting line-ups for today's clash.