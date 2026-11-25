90 Full time. Score: Real Madrid 5:1 PSV

90+4 Espen Eskas checked his watch and immediately blew the final whistle.

90+2 Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid) gets the ball inside the box and strikes it first time. He misses the target and the ball flies over the crossbar.

90 3 minutes added to the match.

87 5-1 Goal! Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) receives the ball inside the box from a brilliant Jude Bellingham pass and fires a precise shot into the center of the goal. It's now 5:1.

84 4-1 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) broke through after a clever pass from Brahim Díaz and went one-on-one with the keeper. He still had work to do, but he coolly slotted the ball into the net.

83 The referee signaled for a substitution, Aioni Santos (PSV) comes on for Ruben van Bommel.

81 Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) is shown a yellow card by Espen Eskas for a foul.

80 Joao Tralhao decided to replace Yan Diomande, with Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) coming on in his place.

80 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) received the ball inside the box and fired a shot, but a defender made a great block.

78 Play is stopped as Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) is caught offside.

78 Substitution. Ryan Flamingo (PSV) gets the signal from the referee and is ready to enter, Kodai Sano is coming off.

77 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) found space in the box and shot, but a defender made a brilliant block.

75 The corner kick taken by PSV was cleared by a well-prepared Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid).

74 Ruben van Bommel (PSV) shoots from outside the box, but it's blocked and poses no threat to the keeper. The ball goes out for a corner. PSV have a chance to create danger.

72 Chance! Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) was in a good position inside the box, but couldn't reach the ball as the pass was too strong.

71 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) tried his luck with a shot, but it was off target.

70 The head coach decides to make a change: Arda Guler leaves the pitch, replaced by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

70 Peter Bosz decides to make a substitution. Jarek Gasiorowski (PSV) replaces Filip Kostic.

70 Substitution. Paul Wanner is leaving the pitch, replaced by Noah Fernandez (PSV).

69 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) fired a shot at goal, but it was expertly blocked by a defender.

69 Real Madrid took the corner short. The ball was passed to a nearby teammate.

69 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) hit it first time, but the goalkeeper made a great save. The ball went out of play and Real Madrid won a corner.

66 What a chance! Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) missed a golden opportunity, receiving a great pass inside the box but hitting only the right post!

64 3-1 Score 3-1! Arda Guler found Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) inside the box, who was left unmarked and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner.

63 Jan Diomande (Real Madrid) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes well wide of the left post.

60 2-1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) created space outside the box and fired a shot. His precise strike hit the post and went into the net, making it 2-1.

59 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) is caught offside!

59 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) hit it first time, but missed the target. He needs to be more precise next time. A very poor effort!

58 The referee and one of his assistants signal a corner kick for Real Madrid.

58 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) sent a dangerous cross into the box, but Matej Kovar gathered the ball.

56 Real Madrid take the corner short.

56 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) had a golden opportunity. He struck from close range right down the middle, but Matej Kovar stayed alert and made a brilliant save! The ball went out of play. Real Madrid will take a corner kick.

55 After a corner kick by Arda Güler (Real Madrid), the opposing defenders cleared the ball.

53 The goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), who was aiming for the bottom right corner.

52 Arda Güler (Real Madrid) received a precise pass inside the box and fired a first-time shot towards the center of the goal. Matej Kovar dived to save it. What a save!

50 1-1 Goal! Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) shows his class, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the box. Arda Güler provided the assist, making it 1:1.

47 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) controlled the ball with his chest and struck it first-time from inside the box, but it went just wide of the left post.

46 Peter Bosz made a substitution at halftime. Esmir Bajraktarevic replaced Ivan Perisic (PSV).

46 Joao Tralhao decided to make a substitution at halftime. Dean Huijsen came on, replacing Eder Militao (Real Madrid).

46 Game over for Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid). Jude Bellingham comes on for the second half.

46 Joao Tralhao makes a substitution. At the start of the second half, Ibrahima Konate replaces Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid).

46 Referee Espen Eskas blows the whistle to start the second half.

45+4 The referee blows the whistle to end the first half, the opening 45 minutes are over.

45+3 Kodai Sano (PSV) connected with a cross from the wing, but his header went wide of the left post.

45+2 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) shot from inside the box, but the defenders blocked it.

45 The fourth official has added 3 minutes of stoppage time.

44 Today's referee Espen Eskas rightly decided to book Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) for a rough challenge.

43 Ruben van Bommel (PSV) went into the challenge too aggressively, and Espen Eskas whistled for a foul.

42 The referee showed a yellow card to Filip Kostic (PSV).

42 The ball went up and Eder Militao (Real Madrid) couldn't control it, hitting his hand; the referee blew the whistle for a foul.

41 Guus Til (PSV) is penalized for holding his opponent. Espen Eskas signals for the set-piece.

40 Dangerous chance! Sven Mijnans (PSV) received the ball in space and his shot from inside the box went just wide of the right post.

39 The linesman raised his flag, signaling offside against Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) before his header.

34 Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot. The goalkeeper tried to save it, but the ball went just wide of the left post.

34 Ivan Perisic (PSV) sent a dangerous cross into the box, but the opposing defenders cleared the ball.

32 0-1 Goal! Ivan Perišić (PSV) won the mental battle and beat Thibaut Courtois with an unstoppable penalty into the bottom right corner.

31 Ivan Perisic (PSV) is heading to the penalty spot.

30 Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

30 VAR decision: PENALTY for PSV!

29 VAR Stop! The referee signals for VAR and wants to review the incident in the penalty area. This could be a penalty for PSV! Let's see what he decides.

29 Jan Diomande (Real Madrid) shot from inside the box, but the defenders cleared it well.

28 Sven Mijnans (PSV) broke into the box and went down after a challenge, but the referee waved play on!

28 Kodai Sano (PSV) came very close to scoring! He received the ball near the edge of the box and fired a shot, but it went just wide of the left post.

27 Sven Mijnans (PSV) tried to thread the ball through the defensive line, but couldn't find any of his teammates.

23 Ian Diomande (Real Madrid) a fait une passe en avant, mais un défenseur l'a bloquée.

20 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) crossed into the box, but his attempt was blocked and the ball was cleared.

16 Сержиньо Дест (ПСВ) жарима майдончаси ташқарисидан зарба йўллади, аммо тўпга яхши тегина олмади ва у чап устун ёнидан анчагина четга ўтиб кетди.

14 The defender courageously blocked a shot by Yann Diomande (Real Madrid) inside the penalty area.

13 Ivan Perisic (PSV) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opposing defender cleared the ball.

11 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) tried to surprise the goalkeeper with a quick shot from outside the box, but it hit the right post!

9 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is caught offside and the linesman raises his flag.

9 Sergiño Dest (PSV) came close to scoring with a shot from inside the box, but it went just wide of the right post.

4 Ruben van Bommel (PSV) had a great chance! He fired a powerful shot from outside the box, the ball went just past the left post!

4 Espen Eskas spotted the foul by Sven Mijnans (PSV) and did not hesitate to blow the whistle.

3 Sven Mijnans (PSV) jumped highest in the box and headed wide, sending the ball well past the left post.

1 Here we go, today's match is starting right now.

03:08 Finally, the players have taken the pitch! Real Madrid will kick off.

03:08 Espen Eskas will officiate today's match.

03:08 The starting lineups for this match have been announced.