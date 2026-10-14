Betis vs FC Porto: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Betis vs FC Porto. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 12. Ortiz A., 5. Bartra M., 4. Natan, 11. Garcia F., 21. Roca M., 18. Deossa N., 7. Antony, 22. Isco (captain), 10. Ezzalzouli A., 19. Parrott T.
Betis substitutes: 2. Bellerin H., 6. Bernal F., 25. Ceballos D., 13. Conde D., 15. Fidalgo A., 8. Fornals P., 16. Gomez V., 9. Hernandez C., 3. Llorente D., 20. Lo Celso G., 27. Morante J., 17. Riquelme R.
Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.
FC Porto starting lineup: 99. Costa D. (captain), 52. Fernandes M., 13. Rosario P., 4. Kiwior J., 74. Moura F., 8. Froholdt V., 22. Varela A., 10. Veiga G., 17. Sainz B., 19. Andre Silva, 11. Pepê.
FC Porto substitutes: 14. Claudio Ramos, 20. Costa A., 42. Fofana S., 29. Gimenez S., 64. Gomes L., 16. Hwang In-Beom, 18. Perez N., 77. Pietuszewski O., 9. Samu, 33. Souza, 92. Teixeira J., 12. Zaidu.
FC Porto head coach: Farioli F.
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