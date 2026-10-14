Betis vs FC Porto: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

5 Abde Ezzalzouli (Betis) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes just wide of the left post.

3 Clément Turpin blew the whistle and called a foul on Martim Fernandes (Porto) for a rough challenge.

3 DANGEROUS MOMENT! Isco found Marc Roca (Betis) with a brilliant pass, but he failed to hit the target, his shot from inside the box went just past the right post!

3 Isco (Betis) steps up to restart play.

2 Abde Ezzalzouli (Betis) wastes a huge chance! After a brilliant solo run, he unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box and fans were already celebrating. The ball was heading for the bottom right corner, but Diogo Costa made a crucial save!

1 The first half has just begun.

00:01 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to start. Betis will kick off.

00:00 Clément Turpin will be the main referee for today's match.

00:00 The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, and you can review them.