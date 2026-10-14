Betis vs FC Porto: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·32·Sport
Betis vs FC Porto: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Betis vs FC Porto. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Betis starting lineup: 1. Valles A., 12. Ortiz A., 5. Bartra M., 4. Natan, 11. Garcia F., 21. Roca M., 18. Deossa N., 7. Antony, 22. Isco (captain), 10. Ezzalzouli A., 19. Parrott T.

Betis substitutes: 2. Bellerin H., 6. Bernal F., 25. Ceballos D., 13. Conde D., 15. Fidalgo A., 8. Fornals P., 16. Gomez V., 9. Hernandez C., 3. Llorente D., 20. Lo Celso G., 27. Morante J., 17. Riquelme R.

Betis head coach: Pellegrini M.

FC Porto starting lineup: 99. Costa D. (captain), 52. Fernandes M., 13. Rosario P., 4. Kiwior J., 74. Moura F., 8. Froholdt V., 22. Varela A., 10. Veiga G., 17. Sainz B., 19. Andre Silva, 11. Pepê.

FC Porto substitutes: 14. Claudio Ramos, 20. Costa A., 42. Fofana S., 29. Gimenez S., 64. Gomes L., 16. Hwang In-Beom, 18. Perez N., 77. Pietuszewski O., 9. Samu, 33. Souza, 92. Teixeira J., 12. Zaidu.

FC Porto head coach: Farioli F.

Live report LIVE
5
Abde Ezzalzouli (Betis) fires a powerful shot from outside the box, but it goes just wide of the left post.
3
Clément Turpin blew the whistle and called a foul on Martim Fernandes (Porto) for a rough challenge.
3
DANGEROUS MOMENT! Isco found Marc Roca (Betis) with a brilliant pass, but he failed to hit the target, his shot from inside the box went just past the right post!
3
Isco (Betis) steps up to restart play.
2
Abde Ezzalzouli (Betis) wastes a huge chance! After a brilliant solo run, he unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box and fans were already celebrating. The ball was heading for the bottom right corner, but Diogo Costa made a crucial save!
1
The first half has just begun.
00:01
The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to start. Betis will kick off.
00:00
Clément Turpin will be the main referee for today's match.
00:00
The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, and you can review them.
00:00
Hello to all football fans, we're here to bring you the live commentary of this match, covering all the most interesting and important moments. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing, so just sit back and enjoy the game.
BetisFC PortoChampions League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in MalagaIn La Liga Matchday 6, Betis enters the top three, Villarreal shows character in Malaga18 September 06:11Maresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoMaresca speaks about the important away victory against Porto9 September 10:06Real Madrid virtually loses title after draw with BetisReal Madrid virtually loses title after draw with Betis25 April 14:33Drama in Seville: Real Madrid defeated by BetisDrama in Seville: Real Madrid defeated by Betis5 September 07:48Porto defeated by Manchester CityPorto defeated by Manchester City9 September 02:06Barcelona coach speaks on Real Madrid's defeat to BetisBarcelona coach speaks on Real Madrid's defeat to Betis5 September 18:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...
Another tough test awaits Fabio Cannavaro's team in November...