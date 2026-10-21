PSG beats Barcelona, City crushes AEK, and Liverpool completes a comeback

·57·Sport
PSG beats Barcelona, City crushes AEK, and Liverpool completes a comeback

The matches of the 3rd round of the UEFA Champions League common phase will be remembered for a true goalshow, intense battles, and unexpected twists. The continent's powerhouse teams put on a genuine football spectacle for the fans.

While PSG secured a confident victory over Barcelona in Paris, Phil Foden's masterclass subdued AEK in Manchester. And at Anfield, in a clash that saw 7 goals scored, Liverpool staged a dramatic comeback.

Barcelona subdued in Paris: 4:2

The central match of the round took place in Paris. Luis Enrique's men displayed a high-tempo, intense game against the Catalans and came out on top with a 4:2 scoreline:

  • PSG goals: Doué (38), Hernandez (72), Vitinha (81), and Ruiz (86);

  • Barcelona's reply goals: Espart (55) and Lamine Yamal (79).

PSG: Safonov — Hernandez (Zaïre-Emery, 78), Pacho, Marquinhos (Zabarnyi, 59), Hakimi — Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves — Kvaratskhelia (Akliouche, 59), Dembélé (Torres, 20), Doué (Mayulu, 78).

Barcelona: García — Cancelo, Martín, Cubarsí, Espart (Balde, 74) — Pedri (Gavi, 60), Bernal (Rodri, 60) — Gordon, Olmo (Fermín, 27), Yamal — Raphinha (Adeyemi, 60).

Hat-trick from Foden: Manchester City — AEK 5:1

At the Manchester Etihad Stadium, Maresca's team left no chance for the Greeks:

  • Foden's hat-trick: Phil Foden hit the opponent's net three times (minutes 34, 65, 76) to claim a hat-trick;

  • Other goals: Anderson (12) and Cherki (57) also got their names on the scoresheet. For the visitors, Pilios (52) scored the lone consolation goal.

Manchester City: Donnarumma — Lewis, Khusanov, Dias (Braithwaite, 82), Gvardiol (Reyes, 72) — Anderson, Fernandez (Aït-Nouri, 72) — Foden, Cherki, Allan — Samba (McAidoo, 62).

AEK: Brignoli — Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios — Mayer, Arriaga (Gaćinović, 83), Marin (Koïta, 46), Mario (Zubkov, 63) — Jović (Vitalis, 83), Varga (Zini, 46).

7-goal thriller at Anfield: Liverpool makes a comeback

A truly dramatic battle unfolded on Merseyside. Trailing against Villarreal, Arne Slot's boys not only turned the situation around but also won with a 4:3 score:

  • Liverpool: Mac Allister (36, 65 brace), Araújo (45+2), and Wirtz (68);

  • Villarreal: Mikautadze (4), Cardona (29), and Oluwaseyi (87).

Liverpool: Alisson — Araújo (Wirtz, 46), Quansah (Gomez, 74), Van Dijk, Tsimikas — Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Nyoni (McConnell, 81) — Ngumoha (Barcola, 74), Koumas (Isak, 66), Gakpo.

Villarreal: Gulácsi — Cardona, Veiga, Navarro, Mourinho — Moleiro (Foyth, 54), Saliba (Oluwaseyi, 46), Buchanan (Freeman, 60) — Gueye, Mikautadze (Pérez, 60), Comesaña (Moreno, 78).

Results of other matches:

  • Stuttgart — Atletico 1:1

    Goals: Leweling (36) — Alvarez (47).

  • Napoli — Bodø/Glimt 4:3

    Goals: Politano (1), McTominay (41, 75 brace), Bjørtuft (o.g.) — Hauge (27), Helmersen (62), Fet (90+4).

  • Roma — Slovan 4:0

    Goals: Hermoso (21), Molina (39), Pisilli (52), Malen (58 pen).

  • Porto — PSV 0:1

    Goal: Til (57).

Following these matches, the competition in the overall Champions League standings has become even more interesting and intense.

PSGLiverpoolPhil FodenUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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