Sensational night in the UCL: PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool secure victories

The central clashes of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 concluded with true football drama and a goal fest. On a night where the continent's eyes were fixed, European giants fully demonstrated their ambitions: in Paris, PSG dismantled their opponent with a high-scoring win; at Anfield, Liverpool staged a fierce comeback against Atletico; and in Naples, Arsenal secured a cool-headed tactical victory. So, who scored the hat-tricks and braces in the Paris goal show, how did Liverpool turn defeat into victory, and who was the hero for the 'Gunners'? At the end of the article, we present the main intrigue — full scores of the night's matches, goalscorers, and all details from the official team protocols.

Goal show in Paris and Torres' hat-trick

The match in the French capital between PSG and Slovakia's Slovan took place under the hosts' complete dominance:

Dembele's quick brace: In the 17th and 23rd minutes of the match, Ousmane Dembele hit the opponent's net twice, ensuring a confident start for the Parisians;

Ferran Torres' benefit: Becoming the hero of the match, Ferran Torres scored consecutive goals in the 31st, 47th, and 57th minutes, sealing a magnificent hat-trick in the very first round of the UCL;

Ruiz puts the finishing touch and the visitors' goal: Although Kamara scored a goal for Slovan in the 59th minute to narrow the gap, Fabian Ruiz brought the score to 6:1 in the 87th minute.

"We controlled the game completely. Such productivity from our attacking line gives us great confidence ahead of the remaining matches in the league phase," the Paris club's staff noted in their post-match assessment.

Dramatic comeback at Anfield and a vital 3 points in Naples

The other two central confrontations of the night also featured uncompromising battles:

Liverpool's willpower: Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to a goal from Marcos Llorente. However, the 'Reds' did not give up — Dominik Szoboszlai equalized in the 40th minute, and in the 50th minute, Alexis Mac Allister scored the goal that brought Liverpool a 2:1 comeback victory;

Odegaard's decisive strike in Naples: A single goal decided the fate of the tense and defensive battle between Napoli and Arsenal. In the 75th minute of the match, 'Gunners' captain Martin Odegaard scored against the substitute goalkeeper, gifting the Londoners a valuable 0:1 away win.

Official results and lineups of the matches

The most important question that interests many football fans is what the full records of the teams look like after this thriller-filled night of the UCL. The most important conclusion is that, in the very first round of the league phase, Liverpool, Arsenal, and PSG solidified their status, collecting 3 important points each. The official statistics of the matches were recorded as follows:

Liverpool – Atletico 2:1 Goals: Dominik Szoboszlai (40), Alexis Mac Allister (50) — Marcos Llorente (17). Liverpool: Alisson, van Dijk, Gakpo, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Araujo, Ngumoha, Barcola, Mac Allister, Isak. Atletico: Oblak, Romero, Pubill, Hancko, Llorente, Koke (Lookman, 59), Kang-in Lee (Grimaldo, 59), Barrios, Baena, Simeone, Alvarez.

Napoli – Arsenal 0:1 Goal: Martin Odegaard (75). Napoli: Meret (Milinkovic-Savic, 46), di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Lobotka, Gilmour, Politano, De Bruyne, Alisson, Hojlund. Arsenal: Raya, White, Inakpiye, Gabriel, Konsa, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Eze, Gyokeres.

PSG – Slovan 6:1 Goals: Ousmane Dembele (17, 23), Ferran Torres (31, 47, 57), Fabian Ruiz (87) — Kamara (59). PSG: Safonov, Hakimi, Pacho, Mendes, Zabarnyi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Fernandes, Dembele, Akliouche, Torres. Slovan: Takac, Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Kruck, Martinez, Pokorny, Barseghyan, Ibrahim (Mustafic, 60), Kamara, Sporar.

In your opinion, which team's performance left the biggest impression on this Champions League night: PSG, who scored 6 goals; Liverpool, who beat Atletico; or Arsenal, who returned from Naples with a victory? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the hot results from the continent's most prestigious competition with your friends and fellow football fans!