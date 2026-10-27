PSG named the world's best club for the second consecutive time

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PSG named the world's best club for the second consecutive time

The names of the planet's strongest clubs were officially announced at the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 awards ceremony held at the Palladium Theatre in London, England. For the second year in a row, the French club PSG was awarded the top prize among men's teams.

The Parisians' immense success across all competitions last season, marking one of the brightest periods in their history, served as the basis for this high recognition.

PSG's unparalleled hegemony: Another accolade after the hat-trick

The French giant demonstrated absolute dominance last season, not only domestically but also on the international stage:

  • Victory in the Champions League: PSG lifted the trophy in Europe's most prestigious tournament — the UEFA Champions League — for the second consecutive time;

  • Domestic trophy haul: The team became the champions of the national league — French Ligue 1 — and winners of the country's Super Cup;

  • 2nd consecutive award: Having been named the best men's team of the year last year as well, the Parisians once again outperformed strong competitors like Arsenal and Bayern Munich to retain the title.

Barcelona reclaims the top spot in women's football

The prestigious award was also presented in the competition among women's teams:

  • Catalan victory: The award for the best women's club of the year was given to the Catalan team Barcelona, which won the UEFA Champions League;

  • Historical shift: While this award went to London's Arsenal club last year, Barcelona has returned to the top this year.

"Ballon d'Or 2026": Details of the clubs of the year

Category

Winning Club

Key Achievements

Last Year's Winner

Best Men's Club of the Year

PSG (France)

UCL winner, Ligue 1 champion, French Super Cup winner

PSG

Best Women's Club of the Year

Barcelona (Spain)

UEFA Champions League champion

Arsenal

Event Venue

Palladium Theatre, London

October 26, 2026

Ballon d'Or 2026PSGBarcelonaUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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