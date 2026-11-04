Unstoppable PSG: Luis Enrique's side extends winning streak to 10 games

The reigning UEFA Champions League and French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, continue their winning run across all competitions. Led by Luis Enrique, the Paris club hosted Spain's Villarreal in the Champions League, securing a massive 6-0 victory and extending their winning streak to 10 consecutive matches.

36 goals and victories over giants

The Parisians last tasted defeat on September 4 in a Ligue 1 match against Monaco. Since that loss, the team has become an unstoppable force, triumphing in all 10 of their subsequent encounters. During this streak, they have defeated giants such as Marseille (2-1), Manchester City (4-2), and Barcelona (4-2). In these 10 games, the Parisians have scored 36 goals while conceding only 9.

PSG's 10-game winning streak statistics

Metrics Details and results Winning streak 10 consecutive matches Last match result PSG 6:0 Villarreal (UCL) Last defeat September 4 (against Monaco, Ligue 1) Major victories in the streak Marseille (2-1), Manchester City (4-2), Barcelona (4-2) Goal difference 36:9 (+27 goal difference) Next official match November 7, against Troyes (at home)

Next challenge — the match against Troyes

Luis Enrique's team will play their next official match on November 7 at the Parc des Princes stadium in the French championship, where the Parisians will host Troyes.

Do you think PSG, under the management of Luis Enrique, can defend their Champions League title this season and maintain their hegemony?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the Paris team's amazing streak with fellow football fans!