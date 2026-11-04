Unstoppable PSG: Luis Enrique's side extends winning streak to 10 games

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Unstoppable PSG: Luis Enrique's side extends winning streak to 10 games

The reigning UEFA Champions League and French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, continue their winning run across all competitions. Led by Luis Enrique, the Paris club hosted Spain's Villarreal in the Champions League, securing a massive 6-0 victory and extending their winning streak to 10 consecutive matches.

36 goals and victories over giants

The Parisians last tasted defeat on September 4 in a Ligue 1 match against Monaco. Since that loss, the team has become an unstoppable force, triumphing in all 10 of their subsequent encounters. During this streak, they have defeated giants such as Marseille (2-1), Manchester City (4-2), and Barcelona (4-2). In these 10 games, the Parisians have scored 36 goals while conceding only 9.

PSG's 10-game winning streak statistics

Metrics

Details and results

Winning streak

10 consecutive matches

Last match result

PSG 6:0 Villarreal (UCL)

Last defeat

September 4 (against Monaco, Ligue 1)

Major victories in the streak

Marseille (2-1), Manchester City (4-2), Barcelona (4-2)

Goal difference

36:9 (+27 goal difference)

Next official match

November 7, against Troyes (at home)

Next challenge — the match against Troyes

Luis Enrique's team will play their next official match on November 7 at the Parc des Princes stadium in the French championship, where the Parisians will host Troyes.

Do you think PSG, under the management of Luis Enrique, can defend their Champions League title this season and maintain their hegemony?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news about the Paris team's amazing streak with fellow football fans!

PSGUEFA Champions LeagueLuis EnriqueLigue 1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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