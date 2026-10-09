Manchester City star could leave the club due to EPL scandal

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Manchester City star could leave the club due to EPL scandal

The most sensational financial case surrounding the English Premier League has begun to directly affect the fate of Manchester City's star squad. According to exclusive information published by the influential British publication TEAMtalk, the talented French winger of the "Citizens", Rayan Cherki, is seriously considering continuing his career in another team amid the likelihood of a negative outcome in the club's court case.

If sanctions are applied to the Manchester club involving relegation to a lower division or complete expulsion from the EPL, Europe's leading clubs stand ready to launch a mass hunt for the 23-year-old talent.

PSG and Liverpool join the fight: The transfer race is in full swing

The uncertainty surrounding Cherki's future has set major players in the transfer market into motion:

  • Winter and summer target: France's PSG and England's Liverpool have become the main contenders to sign Rayan Cherki;

  • Plans in place: Both giants are closely monitoring the situation and preparing to finalize the player's candidacy as early as the upcoming winter transfer window, or at the latest next summer;

  • Other interested parties: Previously, the European press repeatedly wrote that Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid had also shown serious interest in the French winger.

Long-term deal until 2030: City's defense mechanism

After joining Manchester City, Rayan Cherki quickly became an integral part of the team's attacking line:

  • Long-term contract: The current employment agreement between the player and the club is set until 2030, and the "Citizens" view him as a strategic asset;

  • Force majeure terms: However, if the club's status in the top division remains under threat, even such long-term contracts cannot guarantee the retention of top players;

  • Player ambitions: Experiencing the prime of his career, the winger does not hide his intention to compete for the UEFA Champions League and top-five league trophies.

A crucial juncture as court verdict is awaited

The ongoing court proceedings regarding Manchester City's financial violations have turned into one of the most perilous periods in the club's history:

  • Threat of expulsion: If the independent commission fully proves the charges and decides to expel the club from the EPL, the team's main stars will have the opportunity to reconsider their contracts or be put up for sale;

  • Potential spillover risk: The situation concerning Cherki is merely the tip of the iceberg, and many other core squad stars are reportedly instructing their agents to prepare alternative routes.

At a time when major upheaval is expected in European football, Rayan Cherki's prospects at the Etihad directly depend on the legal decision issued in the courtrooms.

Rayan CherkiManchester CityPSGLiverpool
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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